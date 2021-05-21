California HS coach says "real and authentic" Clemson attracts today's top recruits

David Hood by Senior Writer -

St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro has been around the game of football for a long time, and he’s seen college coaches come and go. Some have made a lasting impression, and others are as forgettable as their last recruiting pitch. And while Negro spend the first two decades of his high school coaching career without ever having met a Clemson coach, he now thinks the Tigers have two words that make them a success on the recruiting trail and on the field.

They are real. They are authentic.

St. John Bosco is a Catholic, all-male college preparatory high school located in Bellflower, California, and Negro is a 1991 graduate of the school. The Braves have a long list of notable alumni, including Wyatt Allen (offensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings), former Boston Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra, former MLB pitcher Dennis Lamp, current San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Rosen, and current St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bud Smith.

Negro has been around to see most of those talented players, and he coached current Clemson players DJ Uiagalelei and Beaux Collins at Bosco. However, he had never met or talked to a Clemson football coach until a few years ago when a linebacker of his started to have conversations with defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Those conversations led to an introduction to Uiagalelei, and the Clemson coaches have been a regular fixture in the Bosco offices over the last three years.

Negro said he knows what sets the Tigers apart.

“Two words. They're real and authentic. And I think those words are the same word,” Negro told TigerNet this week. “They're just very, very authentic. They speak the truth. They're not going to try to mislead. They're not trying to mislead the recruits. They're going to tell them exactly how it is. And I think they take an incredibly professional approach to developing the collegiate athlete. And it's not just about getting to the NFL. It's about getting to be the best person you can be when you leave their program.”

He then said that recruits these days want to be told the truth -- not just what they want to hear -- and can spot the phony approach taken by so many college coaches.

“And the authenticity that they have within their program and how real they are as a staff is no different, whether they're off the field, on the field, in meeting rooms, weight room,” Negro said. “It's all the same. And I think those guys actually believe what they say to recruits. And then if you do that and kids leave your program, they're going to validate that to the recruits that come in. And if they can continue that approach, they're going to kind of continue to win out on recruits because that's what they want. The kids want to be told the truth. And I think that's exactly what they do when they come out, when they take a look at our athletes.”

Negro said he wasn’t surprised when Uiagalelei committed to the Tigers, and thought it was a natural fit when Collins decided to join his former quarterback in Clemson.

“I knew he had the connection with DJ. And I knew that the relationship there was pretty strong in terms of, ‘Gosh, I could go and play for a guy for two years, who's going to be the top quarterback in the country, and a great system that develops receivers that allows kids to go to the NFL.’ I mean, that's a perfect scenario for Beaux,” Negro said. “And our guys when they leave our program, their number one thing they're looking for is competition and playing at the highest level. So kids are going to leave our program, they're looking for the Clemsons, they're looking for Ohio States.

“They want to go to the best universities possible that's going to allow them to reach their ultimate goal, which right now it's all to get to the NFL. And so that's the reason why they're choosing those schools. And they're willing to go from the West Coast to the East Coast, 3000 miles away from the families to go do it, because they know that's going to be the best route taken in order to become the best that they can be when they leave college.”