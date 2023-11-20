Cade Klubnik wants the seniors to go out winners against the Gamecocks

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik was a spectator for last year’s loss at home to South Carolina, but it didn’t stop him from being disappointed for the seniors. This season he gets to do something about it. Klubnik stood on the sidelines and watched as Clemson’s passing offense suffered through a brutal day against the Gamecocks last season. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was just 8-for-29 for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and a late fumble on a punt return ended any chance the Tigers had of winning. Klubnik said Monday that he remembers everything about that game but doesn’t know if he would have made a difference. “I knew my role, and I was at peace about that,” Klubnik said. “But I think there's a lot of things that went into that game. I don't think it's easy to put that on one person. Obviously, for a team to lose like that, it's obviously hard. But more than anything, it was hard on our seniors. I felt worse for them more than anybody, for them to have to leave like that. That was one thing that I really focused on this past week was I didn't want that feeling for Will Putnam and those other guys. I want them to go out on a win. That was probably the biggest thing that I remember.” He said he is looking forward to the rowdy atmosphere at Williams-Brice Stadium. “Obviously, it's one of the best atmospheres in college football. It's going to be a great atmosphere,” Klubnik said. “They've got great fans, and I am excited to get down there. We love playing on the road, so it's going to be a fun game for sure with a lot of energy, and it's going to be super cool.” What has he seen out of the South Carolina crowd? “Just great energy. They've got a very loyal fan base and just a high-energy type of stadium,” Klubnik said. “It'll be a super cool atmosphere from the very start. I think that it's fun to play games like that. I think that's what makes college football, college football. You hear guys that have played college football go to the NFL and say that there are games that were louder in college that aren't as loud in the NFL. I think that it's always super fun to play games on the road in college football. It's definitely a game that we're all looking forward to. It's definitely a fun game in a great stadium.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now