Cade Klubnik says one game "left something dirty" in his soul

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik didn’t mince words Thursday when he was asked about the Tigers’ loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, saying it left “something dirty” in their souls. Klubnik, head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, and center Will Putnam took the stage at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte Thursday afternoon. Klubnik was asked about what he has learned – and the team in general – after the loss to the Vols. Short answer – it left something dirty in their souls. “Specifically talking about that game, we needed to finish drives. I think that's what it started with, but I think honestly, I'm just so proud of those guys for that game,” Klubnik said. “I think it's -- I think that's going to push -- that game is going to push us to the places we want to be this year. It's putting a little bit of a bad feeling in our stomach all year. Obviously, we had a very successful year if you look at the overall picture of it - ACC Champions and 11-3 finish. That's an amazing year, but to finish with a loss, it's always going to leave something a little dirty in your soul. “Going into this offseason it's been great. I think it's been helping us and a little bit more of a grittiness to us than I've seen before. It's going to be fun.” Klubnik said he has grown both on and off the field since last season and detailed where he has seen the most growth. “I would start with just reading defenses. Up front I feel like we've had a great QB room since I've been here and just kind of Hunter Helms, DJ, Hunter Johnson last year, Paul Tyson. Just guys that I get to look up to,” Klubnik said. “They've kind of helped me. Just a young guy in the program that I'm getting to learn what a box really looks like, how to read blitzes, how to pick up protections, stuff like that. I didn't know that, and I feel like I've really gotten to step into that role, and that really started going into the last few games last year really starting to pick that up. That's been a big thing for me this offseason. That's been big for me.” He has also worked on his pocket presence. “I feel like that's been something that me and the other QBs, I've been putting an emphasis on this offseason in the last probably three months especially,” Klubnik said. “Just lots of cone work, lots of pocket presence, even getting with other offensive linemen and D-linemen and literally getting fake reps almost of just them blitzing, having to throw off of different movements and stuff like that, but just feeling it out. “At that point, it becomes a muscle memory type of thing where you're not even thinking about it. I really feel like I'm getting back to that point again.” Klubnik was asked if he wants to come out “blazing” this season. “I would say just take it one day at a time. I know I say that a lot, but that's really what it comes down to. Right now, I'm focused on today. I'm present where I am. We got workouts tomorrow morning, and I'm going to be there, and I'm going to be locked in where I am,” Klubnik said. “Right now, just heading into fall camp, we're focused on the first game, and that's it. We're focused on week one at Raleigh versus Duke, and we're getting ready for that. What ends up happening, ends up happening, but we're ready to attack whatever comes at us.” Klubnik said he understands the history of quarterbacks at Clemson and what it means to play behind center for the Tigers. “Yeah, definitely a huge honor. I mean, obviously big shoes to fill. Just looking at the guys that have been here before me and just definitely guys that I look up to a ton,” Klubnik said. “But we've got the same -- I've got the same head coach that they got. I'm really thankful for that. I'm excited for Coach Riley. I feel like the guys that I'm going to be surrounded by this season, I wouldn't replace them with anybody else. "Just so excited for the playmakers that I'm getting to be around every single day and really, really excited.”

