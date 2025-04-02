Cade Klubnik says he made the right decision in choosing Clemson

CLEMSON – Cade Klubnik is a quarterback who’s happy and thankful, and he hopes that combination leads him to his best season. Klubnik authored one of the most prolific seasons in school history in 2024, accounting for 43 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. He completed 308-of-486 passes for 3,639 yards with 36 passing touchdowns against only six interceptions in 939 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts) and added career highs with 463 yards and seven touchdowns on 119 rushing attempts. As Klubnik enters his final season with the Tigers, he said he understands how special Clemson is, especially when he looks at the other top quarterbacks in his recruiting class and sees that he’s the only one who found true happiness in one spot. “Just thankful I chose Clemson. I'm just so thankful that I chose here,” Klubnik said this week. “I think that it's weird to look at my class of quarterbacks. They're all over the place and they're bouncing around and no shame on them, it's just guys are bouncing around all over the place, transferring and everything. And to be at a place where I didn't even feel pressured that I had to leave or to get kicked out or not kicked out, But hey, nobody wants to leave here. And I'm just so thankful I chose here and that's really what I'm thinking about. And it's tough to be anxious about a season when you're just thankful of where you're at. So, I'm just thankful I chose here.” Klubnik said that while he put up good numbers last season, he knows he can be even better with hard work. "I had a pretty good year last year, but I want to be elite, and that’s consistency every game, every drive, every play," he said. "Fine-tuning the automatic plays . . . If you gotta hit them 80% of the time, hit them 100%." He had a choice to make in January – to return or test the NFL waters – but he knew where he wanted to be. “I knew I wanted to come back,” he said. “It was the right decision, and I am looking forward to this year. So, I am excited.” One of the reasons he is excited is because what has been a young team on the cusp of greatness is now a veteran squad. “It is really fun being in kind of Year 3 now. We all kind of know what is going on,” Klubnik said. “Since I have been at Clemson, we have always been a young team. So, to have the veterans that we have at all positions, it is really special. “We kind of just went into the offseason and got to take off where we left. We did not really have to reset and restart and go back into Day 1 install. We kind of just got to come back and hit the road running.”

