Cade Klubnik ready to turn anger into success following disappointing Louisville loss

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - For the past two months, Cade Klubnik’s postgame meetings with the media were filled with joy and plenty to smile about. Late Saturday, there was nothing that read delightful from the Clemson quarterback. He silently walked to his usual spot, and didn’t hold much back. “We're pissed because we lost,” Klubnik said. “I'm pissed because we've given so much. It's just not acceptable. Our execution and our effort in my play and everybody's play just wasn't like us. Just pissed. Not even sad, just mad.” Despite the Clemson offense outgaining Louisville by nearly 100 yards, the product on the field told a drastically different story. The Tigers had multiple kicks blocked and had the Cardinals defense stuff Phil Mafah on a fourth-down stand. Clemson held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but that was the only positive momentum mustered. This is the second time in Dabo Swinney’s career that the Tigers have thrown and rushed for over 200 yards, and have failed to win the game. From the beginning, the Clemson offense could not sustain any sort of rhythm, especially to the tune that fans were accustomed to in September and October. The Tigers had 23 third downs and converted on 11 of them Saturday evening. Klubnik knows it is hard to sustain any type of flow when you are set in tough down and distance scenarios. “We didn't do great on first downs,” Klubnik said. “Whenever you're getting yourself into second long and third long. It's a tough spot. It's similar to the first game of the year in terms of that issue. We have to do better on first downs and get drives going, as well as P and 10s. I think that's it.” Even in the face of defeat, the junior quarterback maintains a steady mindset. He promised his team in the Atlanta locker room that he could lead a different charge that would sustain success. For the most part, he was true to his word. The Tigers put together a six-week stretch that was reminiscent of the program’s dominant days, but the unfortunate sting is that the mistakes have started to creep back in. Once again, it was Klubnik in the locker room making a promise to a team drenched in sorrow. He had a simple message to his team - it is time to kick some ass. “I just told the guys I'm going to show up tomorrow,” Klubnik said. “I'll be in a facility from 12:00 to 7:00 tomorrow, getting my body right, watching film, getting treatment, getting my recovery run. Then I'll show up on Monday, kick Monday's ass, show up on Tuesday, kick Tuesday's ass, show up on Wednesday, kick Wednesday's ass, and then carry that forward and go be the best we can next Saturday.” As the Tigers’ season has completely shifted, their resolve will be tested more than ever. Klubnik hopes they can turn anger into fuel for the rest of the year.

