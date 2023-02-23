Cade Klubnik has already proved his toughness

Cade Klubnik was hit, and hit a lot, during Clemson’s loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. But he kept getting back up and running plays, a surprise to no one who has followed his career.

Twice during his storied high school career at Austin (TX) Westlake, Klubnik suffered injuries to his AC joint. Those injuries were something he recounted during a taped 'Next Up' podcast from January and released on Feb. 14.

"Having three straight state championships was so awesome. But a lot of people know that I tore my left AC joint my senior season like week six or seven,” Klubnik said. “It was a grade three and thankfully I did not need surgery. But I sat out and my backup (Christian Edgar), who is my best friend and is now at Rice, got to come in for like three games and 15 touchdowns. I am selfishly so thankful that I got hurt because he got the chance to play college football somewhere.”

However, it was the year before where he made his mark.

“But the year before, I tore my right AC joint against Galena Park (Texas) North Shore in the playoffs. ... I toughed it out the rest of the half and then got to the locker room. It was really hurting. I shot it up and finished the rest of the game,” Klubnik said. “We beat North Shore, but I got home and was like, 'I cannot pick up my shoulder. This is not good. We are going to play Quinn Ewers and Southlake Carroll the next week in the state championship game. I did not throw a single ball the entire week.”

Klubnik said he did everything but throw the football that week, but he won MVP honors after he completed 18 of 20 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown and had 17 carries for 97 yards.

"My backup then took every single first-team rep,” Klubnik said. “It was funny because we had to change everything because their head coach (Riley Dodge) was my head coach's (Todd Dodge) son. ... We had to change up all our signals and everything. So I am sitting there and doing everything but throw the football. He's doing everything and I am standing behind him like I am getting every rep. And then I go into the game and have one of the best of my career. It was pretty cool."

Westlake is known for producing quarterbacks, including Drew Brees, Nick Foles, and Sam Ehlinger. However, Klubnik doesn’t compare himself to any of those three or any other quarterback out there.

He’s just Cade Klubnik.

“I can't think of any exact NFL quarterback, but I don't really ever want to call myself a dual-threat. Nowadays, they are run first types of guys,” Klubnik said. “I am a mobile quarterback. I am a pocket guy, but I can pull a zone-read every once in a while. ... When I get out of the pocket I am going to keep my eyes downfield and look to make a big throw. But if it's not there, I am going to take off and run."