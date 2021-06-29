Busy July ahead: NIL explained and effect on Clemson; recruiting calender shifts

A busy July is ahead, so let’s remove the clutter of June and attempt to look ahead to the start of football season by answering some questions I’ve fielded as of late.

The ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte takes place three weeks from today, and in case you missed it, I’ve heard that Clemson is sending three players to the event which will take place July 21-22 at the Westin Charlotte. The Tigers are scheduled to send offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst (a quote machine), linebacker James Skalski (another quote machine), and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (the media will fall in love with his straightforward and calm demeanor), plus the regular appearance of Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

June started with a bang (the end of the NCAA dead period and Swinney’s high school camps) and ended with a bang (the commitment of defensive end Jihaad Campbell), but another dead period is now in effect. What is a dead period, exactly? A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.

Yes, coaches and prospects will stay in contact, it just can’t be in person. The dead period ends July 24th and we start another quiet period -- a quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period. That means that the All-In Cookout, the official end of the summer for the coaches, will take place that last week of July and fall camp will start the next week.

NAME, IMAGE & LIKENESS (NIL)

As the world of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) becomes somewhat of a new normal, it’s evident that many people still don’t understand what it means and how schools will operate under this new and sometimes confusing system. I’ve seen board posts and social media posts where people have wondered how much money the players are being paid per game (they aren’t) and people asking how Dabo could let this happen (he had no say) and some saying this is the end of college football with schools now paying players (again, the schools are not paying players).

Let’s catch up – the NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to support an interim policy that would allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) without violating NCAA rules until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. The Division I Board of Directors will meet today to review and vote on the recommendation.

In states that have passed NIL-related laws -- Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, among others -- athletes would be able to participate in NIL activities that are "consistent with the laws." For states without NIL laws, athletes will be able to freely engage in NIL activities, making money off signing autographs, or endorsement deals, but schools and conferences in those states, "may choose to adopt their own policies."

Ok, still sounds confusing? I will try and break it down for you.

NIL policy has the three elements that make up “right of publicity,” a legal concept used to prevent or allow the use of an individual to promote a product or service. The right of publicity is generally used to protect against the misuse of an individual’s name, image and likeness for commercial promotion. However, the NCAA has been scrutinized for years, as critics say the NCAA takes advantage of student-athletes by using their name, image and likeness for profit, while not allowing the athletes to cash in, as well.

With the NCAA changing the existing NIL rules to begin allowing athletes the right to profit from the use of their own name, image and likeness, here are a few examples of what student-athletes could now be paid for:

*Their autograph

*Developing and/or modeling athletic and non-athletic clothing apparel

*Promoting products and services

*Making personal appearances

Some examples of how student-athletes can profit from NIL:

Lessons, camps and clinics

As an example: A Clemson football player can host a summer camp for youth football athletes, in which he receives some or all of the profits. But when using his name and image to promote the camp, the athlete cannot reference Clemson or wear any Clemson gear.

Product endorsements

As an example: A Clemson baseball player can be compensated for a partnership with Nokona (baseball gloves) to promote the latest product, as long as the promotion does not mention the name of the baseball player’s school. Seth Beer would have benefitted from this rule, promoting everything from metal bats to shoes to batting gloves.

Autographs

These sessions cannot occur during an institution event or competition and no school’s trademarked logos or apparel is used during the sale of the material. As an example: A local organization can hire and pay a Clemson baseball player to sign autographs during a youth baseball event. At the event, the athlete is not permitted to wear his college/university's apparel.

The NCAA listed the following protective measures to monitor and regulate any potential student-athlete NIL compensation:

*NIL compensation cannot be used as a form of payment for athletic participation. In other words, NIL opportunities should not be used as a recruiting tactic.

*Schools and conferences cannot play a role in their student-athletes' NIL activities.

Student-athletes cannot profit from use of their NIL in situations where they have no legal right to demand such compensation (i.e. when the athlete’s school trademarked logos are used).

*The role of third parties in student-athlete NIL activities is regulated and student-athletes should report NIL activities to their school.

*NIL rules cannot interfere with NCAA members’ efforts in the areas of diversity, inclusion or gender equity.

That means that while Clemson will not be paying student/athletes, but it will be responsible for monitoring what happens and educating the players on how to conduct their business while staying within the rules.

