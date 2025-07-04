Burning questions for Clemson's coaches: CJ Spiller edition

Dabo Swinney's Clemson coaches media day is weeks away. It's our first opportunity to speak with the entire coaching staff since the spring, where we will receive important updates on the team and explore what's ahead for fall camp. With a new change in a defensive coordinator, a fiery linebacker coach, and all kinds of anticipation, there are burning questions we have for such an important season. The first coach on this list is a position group that has held question marks long before the 2024 season hit its expiration date. CJ Spiller enters the 2025 season with no true No. 1 option for the first time in several years. Will Shipley and Phil Mafah provided Clemson with quality play at the position, with Mafah eclipsing 1,000 yards in his lone season as the bellcow back despite battling injuries. Here are some burning questions we have for CJ Spiller heading into fall camp: "What are the challenges of teaching a position change?" Spiller's task entering 2025 is already monumental, having to find the proper rotation or top player to help provide consistency to the rushing attack. On top of that, one of his candidates to fill that spot has been learning a new position since the playoff prep for Texas. Now, Adam Randall's switch isn't happening today, and Spiller has had time to ease him into this change; however, there hasn't been much field work between the player and coach. Spiller carries plenty of experience at the position, but having to re-teach him numerous mechanical moves and then trusting him to execute those lessons against LSU and perfect them is a pretty sizable challenge. Randall is an incredibly gifted athlete, but what habits will Spiller have to correct, and how does that time with Randall take away from a Gideon Davidson, or a David Eziomume, who need the development? The position change is already one of the top stories of the season, and it will be at the top of our minds when we speak with him. "Will there be a true starter with this group? What traits will have to be identified to name the top tailback?" Sending the first tailback on the field will be an engaging narrative to follow heading into the opener with LSU. Long gone are the days when an All-ACC tailback could trot out there for play one. When Spiller evaluates this group throughout the fall, what exactly is he looking for? There will be some obvious traits that will separate playing time within this running back room, such as identifying defenders on passing downs to give Cade Klubnik an extra second, or reading the open gap on a zone play. Those are simple, but beyond those plays we mentioned, how will Spiller work through this rotation throughout the fall to choose his top guy? Perhaps the Tigers will be a rushing attack by committee, with different backs filling needs or matchups depending on the week. Does this coaching staff feel confident to give someone the ball 20-25 times per game, or does that come with in-game reps as the season evolves? There doesn't feel like one path will be finite with this group, but someone may emerge in late September. Seeing how Spiller plans to attack this rotation, and who may stand out early could give us a tell on who this high-powered offense could rely on early in a high-stakes opener. "When will Jay Haynes be ready to go?" Swinney has said that fall camp was the target for Haynes, who was the man behind Mafah during the 2024 season. Unfortunately for Haynes, as his moment to shine was approaching, disaster struck. Currently, he is undergoing recovery from an ACL injury and is slated to return for fall camp. Assuming he was the top guy had he been healthy for Texas, is Haynes the top back again within this rotation? When he got touches in 2024, he made the most of them, with his bursting speed against the Citadel for a 70-yard touchdown being a sign of things to come. With all knee injuries being incredibly delicate, how should the staff treat this recovery once he's cleared to put on the pads? If we had to guess, Haynes will be slowly introduced back into the fold, with several capable players ready to assume reps in his place. Still, Haynes has the talent, and the home-run threat ability that could take this offense to another level. We shall see how he fits into the rotation once fall camp begins, and one of the top positions that carries the most questions will soon have answers for Tiger fans.

