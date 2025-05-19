Buckle up: Clemson's official visit weekend continues to draw closer

Buckle up. The next two weeks on the surface are going to be incredibly important for Clemson athletics. Softball heads to Texas for another postseason duel with the Longhorns. Erik Bakich and Co. head to Durham for the ACC Tournament, with a regional host for the very next weekend hanging in the balance. Among all that stands Dabo Swinney's official visit weekend (May 30-June 1), with a bevy of talented prospects set to get a final look at the Tigers as summer schedules begin to take off at the end of the month. In the wake of Kentavion Anderson's commitment on May 16th, the Tigers should enter this with an extra boost of momentum, which has culminated in a firm standing as one of the best classes in the country. There have been some changes to the overall picture, both through addition and subtraction, so let's start there. Prosper's Zaden Krempin had ascended onto Clemson's radar to begin the new year, and appeared to be another piece that Matt Luke simply worked his magic to get to campus. While Krempin was impressed by what the Tigers had to offer, it was the Bayou Bengals that won him over for that May 30th window, cementing his top four in the process. Clemson will still have five tackles making the trip, so this wasn't a significant blow to the grand plan within the trenches. Another prospect that may appear to be a big loss for the Tigers, but in our estimation, was likely never a true pull was five-star receiver Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell. Morgan had Swinney and the Tigers booked for the May 30th window, but Georgia has taken that slot. Clemson was a part of Morgan's top six schools, joining Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Auburn, and Florida, but it appears the Tigers are on the outside looking in. The Alabama native took his first official visit to Colorado to meet with Deion Sanders, with his program getting the first crack at the blue-chip wideout. Despite Clemson appearing to have lost in the five-star sweepstakes, Morgan was never the end-all, be-all for the receiving corps. The Tigers have three impressive talents already pledged for the 2026 class, and anything more to that mix was icing on an already solid cake. Speaking of wide receivers, an NFL legacy will be on site in late May. Devin Fitzgerald, the son of legendary receiver Larry Fitzgerald, will be back for the second time in just a few short months. The three-star wideout will visit UCLA first, followed by Clemson, Stanford, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and has yet to finalize a date with Arizona State. Fitzgerald is set to make his college choice on July 5th. Within those extra additions and subtractions, Clemson's official visit weekend should prove to be as important, if not just as heavy in results, as the Elite Retreat. If that March weekend taught us anything, it is that Swinney's staff knows exactly how to sell the Tigers, and there's proof in the pudding that another explosive weekend is in store. In late May, it will be time to buckle up.

