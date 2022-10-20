BT Potter sees product of hard work in record-breaking Clemson career

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Fifth-year senior BT Potter became the highest-scoring kicker in Clemson history at Florida State on Saturday, and he’s scored the second-most points out of any player in Clemson’s history (413), trailing only former Tigers running back Travis Etienne (468).

Potter said this week that he’s talked with the former record-holder Chandler Catanzaro and kicked with him as well. They had the same kicking coach growing up.

Potter has a lone missed extra point, a best for Clemson kickers attempting at least 100 PATs. Currently, he ranks second in PAT attempts out of any kickers in Clemson’s history (216), trailing only the Tigers’ kicker before Potter, Greg Huegel (228). However, Huegel missed 10 of his attempts.

In addition, Potter is third in the history of Clemson in field goals made with 66. He trails Catanzaro (67) and Clemson’s kicker from 1991 to 1994, Nelson Welch (72). This consistency and talent from Potter is something that he attributes to the work puts in before games.

“It’s all about preparation. I just have confidence going into the game because of how I prepare. I feel that if I prepare well, it will transfer,” said Potter.

He also believes that he has grown a lot as a player. While having struggled in some games along the way, there are others that helped him progress as a kicker.

“I remember Notre Dame (in the 2020 season). I felt I took the next step to being a better kicker. The Wake Forest game that first, it was the first game of the season. I felt like I needed that as a kicker just to give me confidence going into that season after a rough season the season before,” he said.

In fact, in that Notre Dame game, Potter made all four of his field goal attempts, with a long of 46, and all four of his PAT attempts. He also made all seven of his kicks against Wake Forest in the season opener in 2020. He has had that same consistency this season, only missing two out of his 15 field goal attempts and making all of his 30 PAT attempts.

Potter holds himself to a high standard, stating that he believes he can make any field goal inside of 55 yards. He also said that his longest field goal in practice was about 61 or 62 yards. His long distance as a kicker and his accuracy makes him a great kicker prospect for any NFL team.

There are a number of NFL teams that are in need of a kicker and could greatly benefit from Potter’s kicking ability. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, released their starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and are now onto their second kicker of the season. Will Lutz with the New Orleans Saints has also been struggling with field goals 40 to 49 yards, within Potter’s range of kicks he always expects to make. These teams, among others, should be taking a look at Potter in this upcoming NFL draft.