Bryan Bresee shows he's back to full strength at NFL combine

The NFL combine officially started its first drills on Thursday, beginning with the defensive linemen and linebackers. First-round prospect Bryan Bresee certainly put on a show for NFL teams, showing how healthy he is and his strength as a player.

“Just showing everyone a healthy me out here and just showing them how I move, how I work. I think that will help me a lot,” Bresee said, speaking to the media beforehand. “I feel great. I feel really really good. So, I’m just super excited.”

He performed exceptionally well; his official time for the 40-yard dash was 4.86 seconds, which is incredibly high for a 300-pound player like himself. Further, during some of the other drills, Rich Eisen, announcing for NFL Network, repeatedly commented on his spin move and how he looked like he was finally healthy again.

This is something that Bresee really needed. For the past few seasons, he has faced many struggles including a torn ACL in the 2021 season, followed by missed time after the death of his sister Ella and having strep throat and a kidney infection. All of these setbacks led some NFL analysts to not have Bresee as high on their draft boards. His versatility and strength have now been put on display.

“I think I’m a unique player. I’m a big, athletic, strong player with just a super competitive drive to me with just a no-quit attitude,” Bresee said. “I’ve been playing football since I was five years old. It’s been a dream of mine to play in the NFL and I’m just super excited to be here.”

Prior to the injuries that set him back, he was incredibly dominant and also had the opportunity to play in multiple positions. Not only can he be an interior defensive lineman, which is already hard to come by in the NFL, but he has the ability to play on the outside if needed.

“I lean on my athletic ability playing out on the edge as a 300-pound guy. That definitely helps. But also playing inside, I’m 6-5, 300 pounds, so I’m able to kind of play the run game inside, interior, and also rush the pass from the outside,” Bresee said. “Honestly, I feel comfortable everywhere. Whether it was in high school or in college, I’ve played all the way from a zero to a five-technique. So, really, there’s no preference for me.”

Various mock drafts have him getting drafted by a number of different teams. A few that came up during the press conference were the Detroit Lions, who are commonly projected to draft teammate Myles Murphy, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are projected to draft Bresee by NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. No matter what team he goes to, he is determined to show his talent and prove that he belongs to the team.

“Coming in as a young player, I think your first responsibility is just to establish yourself and earn the respect of your teammates and your coaches,” Bresee said. “That just comes through your work ethic and how you perform.”

He’s not the only Tiger to be participating in the combine. In fact, Clemson has the most players invited to the NFL Combine out of any ACC school with eight, including KJ Henry who ran a 4.63 40, the tenth-highest among defensive linemen, and linebacker Trenton Simpson, who ran a 4.43 40.

“Trenton’s a great guy, kind of quite a little bit,” Bresee said. “He kept to himself, but he’s a great leader, a freak athlete you could find the ball wherever it was and was all around the field, sideline to sideline. He’s a great player, someone you definitely want on your team.”

The NFL combine will feature defensive backs, punters, kickers and special teams starting on March 3 (3 p.m./NFL Network) followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on March 4 (1 p.m./NFL Network) and offensive linemen and running backs on March 5 (1 p.m./NFL Network). If all of Clemson’s other invites are at the combine, there will be a Clemson player during every day of the coverage.

