Bryan Bresee on Ella: 'I know she's still watching over me'

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee stepped out of the Clemson locker room with a smile on his face. The hurt is still there. It won’t ever go away. But for a few hours Saturday afternoon, he played for his sister because he knows she’s watching.

Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman's fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday at Truist Field.

Bresee didn’t play in last week’s win over Louisiana Tech – he had traveled back to Maryland to be with his family and his 15-year-old sister Ella, who passed away last week from brain cancer. The funeral was Tuesday, but Bresee didn’t hesitate in playing in Saturday’s game.

“First thing, I knew it was what Ella would want me to do. She loved watching all of us play. Loved KJ (Henry). My family all being here and being together, it brings my family joy being here and watching us play,” Bresee said. “I said this after the Furman game, it's been my role since this started 17 or 18 months ago (when she was diagnosed) - playing football and bringing joy to my family. That's what my purpose was at the time, so I'm just continuing to do that. I know she's still watching over me. I knew what I had to do.”

Defensive end KJ Henry was glad to have his teammate back in the trenches.

“Game changer. The strongest person I know,” Henry said. “Going up there to his sister's celebration and seeing that ceremony and that beautiful family, there's a lot of people who wouldn't be able to play the game anymore let alone play the next week. I know he's playing for her. That just helps us on the field. Just having him out there as a leader, as a player, as a brother, it changes it for us.”

Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie wore an “E11AStrong” shirt during pregame last week, and Bulldog players each wrote a letter to the Bresee family. Clemson fans wore gray for last week’s game – the color of brain cancer awareness – and Bresee said the family has been overwhelmed with all of the support.

“It's been amazing whether it's been other schools, the community of Clemson, the team, the coaches, teammates - everyone has done a great job of supporting us. It's a huge help,” Bresee said. “It's a tough time for our family and everyone sticking behind us and being there for us has been awesome.”

Clemson’s defense didn’t have its best outing Saturday, but Bresee said he knew they would make the plays that needed to be made.

“I never lost faith that we were going to come out and win this game regardless of the score or the point of the game we were in. I kept the faith. I never lost confidence in us,” he said. “I knew we all had each other's back. We just grinded with each other through summer training, fall camp and all this stuff so we have a real trust and greater appreciation for each other. Just keeping our heads held high and knowing what we have to do. To go out and actually do it is something special.”

Bresee said it was good to be back to doing what he loves, and he knows that Ella is still watching.

“It's tough getting back and being away from my family but it's good to be back and have something else to focus on while I'm out there playing, it takes your mind off of reality for a little while,” he said. “Definitely before the game, I got a little emotional. I know she's looking over us. She loved Clemson football so she'll be with us this whole way.”

Having his family in the stands made it even better.

“It's super special. The Clemson community is one of a kind and they've done an amazing job staying behind us. Coach Swinney has done an amazing job,” Bresee said. “Everything he's been able to do, he's done it. Just knowing we have that support here is really special. They love coming out and watching us play. All of us being together whenever we're able to - it doesn't happen too often now with people being away. Seeing them in the stands again is special.”

This week will present an opportunity to get back to normal.

“It's going to be tough still with how recent everything is, but getting back and focusing on school and football and everything that comes with it will definitely be good,” Bresee said. “Doing certain things to step away from reality is important.”