Bryan Bresee looks to carry on the legacy of the Power Rangers

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – The Power Rangers set a high standard for Clemson football and the defensive line; now Bryan Bresee is trying to carry on that legacy.

The expectations and the standard that was set by the group of Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Albert Huggins is no easy task, but Bresee believes this year’s defensive line has quite the potential.

They aren’t paying attention to what’s being said outside of the Reeves football complex, however.

"As good as we want to be. We just have to put in the work and the sky is the limit for us," Bresee said after a Clemson practice this week. "We just stay inside. We're working right now and not listening to all of the outside noise. We just try to stay together as a group and work on everything we need to do to get ready for the first game."

Of course, Bresee and his teammates know about the Power Rangers, but they are trying to make their own way while also carrying on the legacy of those who came before.

“We're definitely trying to make our name but having them as the older brother kind of deal,” Bresee said of the Power Rangers. “What they did for this program and the d-line is awesome and it was super cool to watch. People who played with them on this team have carried on their traditions with being good leaders and things like that. They passed all of those things down to us and now we're trying to keep it up.”

Bresee really likes what he sees from the defensive tackles room.

“Everybody has something different that they bring,” Bresee said. "Darnell (Jefferies) is very consistent, does everything right all the time. Payton (Page) is a huge freshman and you don't see that. He's super fast and athletic. Everybody has their own thing that they're good at and some people are good at multiple things. It's really good to have a group like this. We're all really close. We go up to watch film together all the time. We hang out outside of football. We're just a really tight-knit group. It's going to be a fun year."

Not only are there high expectations for the experienced group of linemen, but also there's a lofty outlook for the team as a whole and that starts in week one against Georgia.

“Every game we look at as a huge game,” he said. “Georgia is a great opponent and it's going to be a big game. Of course, everyone is looking forward to it, but you just look at it as another game. They're going to be a really tough opponent and they have really good players. It's going to be a tough battle.”

However, that hasn’t changed how the team has approached fall camp.

“Every preseason camp, there's no margin for error,” he said. “You've got week in and week out, this is getting everything down. We need to lay the framework for the season and that's every year. Nothing has changed in our camp. We're just getting ready for the season.”