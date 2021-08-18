Bryan Bresee and horror movies will be a familiar refrain this season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Opposing offensive coordinators will turn on the game tape of Clemson’s defensive line and feel like they are watching a horror movie, with the main villains being Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Tyler Davis, and others. Which is ironic, because Bresee and company are big fans of watching horror movies together.

Bresee, the talented sophomore defensive tackle out of Maryland, posted 33 tackles, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks during a freshman stellar campaign a year ago. This year, Bresee is adding technique to his already prodigious athletic talent.

"He was just living off talent last year and he was the best player,” head coach Swinney said. “That's how talented he is. Now he's more about technique. Not just running around and being disruptive. He's being disruptive with purpose and a better understanding of the scheme and a way better understanding of the fundamentals. Really good chemistry right now between Bryan and Tyler Davis."

Bresee admitted he needed to work on the finer points of his game.

"With my football technique, I didn't really know much of what I was doing. Learning this whole defense, run techniques, just all kind of things you don't think of coming out of high school, but when you get here you need to know them all. So I'm kind of just putting that all together,” Bresee said. “Mostly my run game technique (needed to improve). Going up against 300-pounders double teaming you is a lot different than high school. Needed to get my hands, footwork, eyes down, everything had to get better for how fast and physical this game is. I'm now able to read backfield sets better and able to read what's coming at me before it happens, and that kind of slows everything down for me. It lets me play faster because I'm more free."

He is also working on becoming more of a vocal leader, and he was seen during a recent drill becoming extremely animated when he felt like his teammates weren’t giving it their all.

"(Progression) it's been big from last year to now, you know, coming in (as a freshman) I'm just quiet kind of in the back watching, learning. And now kind of taking on a leadership role this year,” Bresee said. “Just trying to help anybody that I can who needs it, and if I know something more than them just helping them and even people like TD (Tyler Davis), he can help me with some stuff. I helped him with some stuff just; we're able to go back and forth together and kind of work off each other.”

The horror show that is Bresee in 2021 is something frequently seen in the suite he shares with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, safety Tyler Venables, and safety RJ Mickens.

“Me and my roomies have really gotten into watching horror movies,” Bresee said. “We’ll go home every night and just a pick a horror movie to turn on and sit there and watch it. That’s what we’re into right now.”

On the current list? The Conjuring 3.

“It came out a couple of weeks ago and we saw that and it was pretty good,” Bresee said, adding that he hasn’t always been a fan of the horror genre. “No (I didn't like horror movies),” Bresee said. “And I still don’t. But I watch ’em anyway.”

Opposing coaches will be forced to watch, too.