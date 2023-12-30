Briningstool sees Clemson offense, tight end group shine in season finale

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

In a season full of ups and downs, the Tigers finished the year on a five-game winning streak capped off with their Gator Bowl victory. It also marked the 13th season in a row Clemson has finished the season with at least nine wins. “It feels great to get a win and finish on this note. We’ve been talking for three weeks now about how we wanted to finish, and we came out the way we did,” tight end Jake Briningstool said. “One of our goals for the team is win the closer, and for us this season, the Gator Bowl was our closer. So, came in here, got a win and it feels good.” This game was lacking in offense before the fourth quarter. However, the fourth quarter was arguably one of the wildest this season with a combined five turnovers and 42 points. Briningstool overall had a strong game with nine receptions for 91 yards. Briningstool attributes this to the playcalling by offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and the rest of the coaching staff. “I think Coach Riley and the offensive staff, I think they did a great job putting a great game plan together. I think they really prepared us well for what we were going to see, and then I think the opportunities just came, and we took advantage of them,” Briningstool said. “I think Cade (Klubnik) played his ass off. I think he really left it all out there, and I think the guys up front, they played well too, and everybody just coming together and (having a) common goal, everybody believing in themselves, believing in this team, and we got it done. It feels really good.” Briningstool was one of the best offensive players for Clemson this season. However, his talent can sometimes draw attention away from some of the other tight ends, such as redshirt freshman Josh Sapp and freshman Olsen Patt-Henry, who each had a reception in the Gator Bowl victory. Briningstool believes this game was a showcase for the tight end room. “I think now, it’s just a coming out party for everybody else to see what we already knew internally in the room. I think we got a great room. We got a bunch of great players, even Banks got in there and made some really key blocks for us,” Briningstool said. “I think just everybody in the room coming together and really just believing in each other, believing in our unit and believing in our room and I think that’s really what it comes down to. I think we got the best tight end room in the country, and I think it showed today.” The highlight of this game, however, was running back Phil Mafah, who had four rushing touchdowns in this game, setting a Gator Bowl record. His performance was rewarding for the entire team. “I think it feels really rewarding when you got a guy like that get in the endzone that many times,” Briningstool said. “I think it’s rewarding for everybody, just knowing that we had that, we’re that successful.” Briningstool will be one of many top returning players coming back next season, showing next season is full of promise for the Tigers.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now