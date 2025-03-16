Briningstool has put in the work to land on NFL roster next month

CLEMSON — Tight end Jake Briningstool has left his mark at Clemson. He leaves the Tigers holding the record for most receptions by a tight end in program history. Now, he is in the process of starting his NFL journey, having already participated in the NFL Combine and Clemson’s Pro Day. The senior tight end finished his final season with 49 receptions for 530 yards and seven touchdowns, two of which came in Clemson’s ACC Championship win against SMU. He also had two 100-yard games this past season. While his loss from the tight end room will be felt, the Tigers have a strong room going into next season. They have continued to produce NFL-caliber tight ends, including Davis Allen, whom Briningstool has talked with about navigating the draft process. “I’ve talked to (Davis Allen) a lot. He’s kind of done the same thing I’ve done - go to the Senior Bowl, go to the combine, (finishing) up with Pro Day,” Briningstool said. “Just being able to lean on him, he’s got a good head on his shoulders. So, I trust the advice he gives. But, he’s been a really influential part of going throughout this process and gave me really good advice. So, I really appreciate that.” In his four years with the Tigers, Briningstool played in 48 games recording 127 receptions for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns. Through his time in Clemson, Briningstool has proved himself to be a competitive, pass-catching tight end and that is exactly what Briningstool wants NFL teams to see in him. “First of all, I’m a competitor. I’m going to compete in everything that I do. Secondly, I’m a winner. I’m somebody that wants to do everything in a winning aspect,” Briningstool said. “That’s not just on the field, that’s off the field as well and I think also I’m an elite pass catcher. I’m somebody that can stretch the field vertically, catch the ball pretty well and make plays with the ball in my hand.” Like all players, Briningstool acknowledges he has areas that need to be improved. The biggest one for him would probably be his run blocking. At the NFL Combine, Briningstool came in at 241 pounds, which is also a little undersized for an NFL tight end. That also does not help his run blocking ability. “I got areas of my game I can definitely improve on, but I think teams are looking to use me in a multitude of ways, just be able to find ways for me to create separation, get open but also knowing that I got to get my face in the fan and be able to make an impact in the run game being a tight end at that level,” Briningstool said. “Defensive ends are really good players in that league. So, just being able to have that willingness, have that toughness, have that mindset, to be able to go in there and mix it up in the run game and be an impact in there too.” The NFL Draft starts on Thurs. April 24 with the first round. However, Briningstool is not a candidate to get drafted in the first round. Rather, teams have indicated to him that he is more likely to get drafted in between the third round, which is on Fri. April 25, and the fifth round. The fourth and fifth rounds of the draft are on Sat. April 26. Regardless of where he ends up, Briningstool is confident that he will fit in well.

