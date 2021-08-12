Brent Venables loves the "gym rats" on his Clemson defense

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Brent Venables is turning his defense over to the gym rats.

Clemson’s defensive coordinator spoke with the media earlier this week, and he said he was pleased that certain members of his defense have the right mindset heading into the season.

"You have a lot of gym-rat kind of guys... the kind that helps you realize your potential,” Venables said. “That's been terrific to see. Showing up early, staying late. Aggressive with our install right now, they've handled that well. Only been four days of camp, but so far so good that way. Think we've made improvement from a physicality standpoint, structurally, just consistency, continuing to improve our depth.

"Don't have a lot of numbers at corner but have been really pleased with the improvement guys have made fundamentally and in understanding. Have been repping guys multiple spots, Malcolm Greene at corner and safety, and Andrew Mukuba corner and safety. Both guys have done really well at both spots. Tyler Venables playing safety and nickel.”

He likes what he sees out of the other positions as well.

"Linebacker guys are playing multiple positions and have really done well. A lot of anticipation and toughness,” he said. “All the 'backers have done really well. Barrett Carter has played a couple of different linebacker positions (SAM and MIKE), trying to get a feel for his skill set and knowledge and situational football.

"I think guys have made improvement upfront. We've got more depth. Everybody looks pretty good in shorts. When you put pads on, you have to start knocking people back, controlling the line of scrimmage, running into people play after play after play. We'll see where we are from a longevity standpoint these next couple of weeks."

Freshman linebacker Barrett Carter has made an early impression.

"He's fast. He really closes very well. He's smooth,” Venables said. “He's very comfortable in space, comfortable in coverage. He understands concepts, understands football. And he's been tough. Willing to be led. Doesn't have an ego whatsoever. A lot of humility. He's a guy that's ultra-competitive. He's going to have a bright future. He's been very comfortable with where he's at."

Venables said he is looking for defensive tackle Tré Williams to take that “next step.”

"When things are going well, he's doing really well. From a maturation standpoint, continuing to work through that,” he said. “He can really help us if he can take that next step from that standpoint. Show up every day, every play. Do the little things well, have the right mindset, and respond the right way to adversity."

Defensive end Justin Mascoll has also drawn rave reviews early in camp.

"The thing about Justin is he always plays so hard. He's physical. He loves to compete,” Venables said. “He's done a lot of nice things. Expecting a big year from him. He's a great example of what development looks like."

He then said that there was “no question” that defensive end Xavier Thomas is one of the most improved players in camp.

"He's noticeably better. We are getting his best version and it makes everybody else better,” Venables said. “He's fast and explosive. He can do a lot when everything is going right for him."

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is the leader of an accountable group.

"That's a great recipe for improvement. He leads the group. He's got that never-satisfied attitude,” Venables said. “Again it's very early, but the defense (as a whole) has the right mindset, the hunger, toughness, accountability. Check back in a week. They're 18-, 19-, 20-year olds."