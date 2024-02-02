Breaking: Wes Goodwin, Nick Eason receive big raises, assistant salaries now top five nationally

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Two Clemson assistant coaches received big raises today. The Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved new contracts for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason. Eason also received the title of Associate Head Coach. Goodwin had a year added to his contract (through 2027) and will make $1,400,000. Eason had a year added to his deal (through 2027) and will earn $1,100,000 per year. Goodwin made $850,000 last season, while Eason clocked in at $800,000. Others receiving raises and one-year extensions were cornerbacks coach Mike Reed (from $800,000 to $900,000), safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn (from $800,000 to $900,000), tight ends coach Kyle Richardson (increase from $500,000 to $600,000), wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham (increase from $450,000 to $550,000), running backs coach CJ Spiller (increase from $450,000 to $550,000). The moves put Clemson in the top five nationally in total assistant salaries, while Goodwin's salary appears to fall outside of the top ten. The pool salary for Clemson assistants sits at $9,675,000 for the 2024 season. Based on available data, Ohio State leads at $11.05, Alabama at $10,250, Georgia at $10,225,000 and LSU at $9,700,000. Clemson now slots at No. 5 at $9,675,000. Clemson’s defense was stellar again this season, finishing first with two other teams (Cal and Bowling Green) with 28 turnovers forced. The Tigers were eighth in total defense, giving up just 287.1 yards per game, and 33% of the points Clemson allowed last year came following a turnover/TO on downs/blocked or missed kick. Tigers were sixth in FBS in points/drive allowed following a kickoff or punt. Eason’s group was a large part of that success – Clemson was 14th nationally in tackles for loss. Clemson led the nation in defensive success rate (67.5%), was second in defensive efficiency, fifth in defensive EPA/game, 12th in explosive play rate allowed and fifth in disrupted dropbacks/game vs FBS in 2023. Salaries have already been approved for offensive line coach Matt Luke and defensive ends coach Chris Rumph, with Luke making $975,000 and Rumph $950,000. That alone is an $850,000 increase from what was paid to the predecessors at those positions, Thomas Austin ($450,000) and Lemanski Hall ($625,000). Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is already making more than $2 million a year and didn’t receive an increase but did see a year added to his contract. Riley made the most of any assistant in USA TODAY's database for last year.

