BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Breaking: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
Clemson has been a franchise program within the ACC, and it is suing that the ACC's contracts and arguments are not correct.

Breaking: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Mar 19 12:15

The process of Clemson leaving the Atlantic Coast began this week with a court filing in which the university is suing the conference over the Grant of Rights, exit fees and media rights fees, hindering the university’s chances to explore other options.

Clemson has filed against the ACC in Pickens County, South Carolina, TigerNet confirmed with a copy of the filing. This is the second lawsuit that the ACC faces, as Florida State and the ACC currently have dueling lawsuits.

At the heart of it all? There is a growing monetary disparity between the ACC and conferences like the SEC and the Big Ten. SEC and Big Ten members can expect to receive as much as $50 million for than their ACC counterparts in the next few years.

The ACC Grant of Rights, thought to be ironclad, locks schools into the conference through the length of the contract, which runs through 2036.

A quick summary of Clemson’s case:

*Clemson has filed a declaratory judgment action against the ACC, alleging that the ACC’s public assertions regarding media rights, withdrawal penalties, and fiduciary duties are erroneous and hindering Clemson’s ability to explore its options regarding conference membership. Clemson seeks a declaration of its rights relating specifically to the grant of media rights to the conference, the withdrawal penalty claimed by the ACC, and the alleged fiduciary duties imposed on ACC members.

*Clemson argues that the media rights granted to the ACC are limited to games played while Clemson is a member of the ACC, and that the ACC’s claims regarding rights to games played after an exit from the conference are incorrect. Clemson also challenges "the unconscionable and unenforceable withdrawal penalty" equal to three times the ACC’s total operating budget, which the ACC insists members must pay to leave the conference. Additionally, Clemson disputes the existence of fiduciary duties imposed by the ACC Constitution, ACC Bylaws, or any applicable statutory or common law.

*The plaintiff seeks a judicial declaration that its media rights do not include games played after leaving the conference, that it is not required to pay the withdrawal penalty, and that it owes no fiduciary duties to the ACC. The lawsuit aims to clarify the rights and obligations of Clemson University in its relationship with the Atlantic Coast Conference, and seeks a resolution to the issues surrounding media rights, withdrawal penalties, and fiduciary duties.

*Overall, Clemson’s legal action seeks to protect its interests and ensure clarity regarding its rights and obligations within the ACC.

Clemson’s focus appears to be narrower than Florida State – Clemson wants the rights to its games after leaving the ACC. The grant of rights has always been understood that the rights to games stay, even if a team leaves.

Clemson also asserts that the ACC's members did not vote for the ACC's lawsuit against FSU and that the school never authorized that lawsuit. A hearing for that ACC suit versus Florida State is scheduled for Friday in Mecklenburg County. Florida State also has a lawsuit versus the ACC and a hearing set for April 9 in Tallahassee.

Clemson releases statement on lawsuit filed against ACC


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson releases statement on lawsuit filed against ACC
Clemson releases statement on lawsuit filed against ACC
Three Tigers projected in three-round NFL mock draft
Three Tigers projected in three-round NFL mock draft
Former Clemson offensive lineman signs with Seahawks
Former Clemson offensive lineman signs with Seahawks
No. 3 Tigers set for midweek action
No. 3 Tigers set for midweek action
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 52) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 Tiger In Waynesboro GA®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Means we must know we can leave and
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: Means we must know we can leave and
 grover173
spacer Just like FSU did when they started talking publicly...
 bretfsu®
spacer Wish Dabo hadn't said that
 HuntClub®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 TigerTown
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 DeLaw17
spacer Something to woohoo about.
 Roadracing7
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 MSIEGRAD
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 IrmoClemsonMan
spacer CLEMSON IS SEC
 NIKE®
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 Erikrez
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 RealtorSteve
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 DeLaw17
spacer Re: CLEMSON IS SEC
 GrayBengal®
spacer I think Clemson would be more attractive to the B1G. Expand the footprint.
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: I think Clemson would be more attractive to the B1G. Expand the footprint.
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: I think Clemson would be more attractive to the B1G. Expand the footprint.
 Saltlife17
spacer Re: I think Clemson would be more attractive to the B1G. Expand the footprint.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: I think Clemson would be more attractive to the B1G. Expand the footprint.
 Hwa3001
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 Mcguirefan77
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 EclipseCU05
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 tigerforlife28®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 2scvbg
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Great & only wish my Lawyer & CU Grad SON had
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Let's go boys....
 tiger6
spacer And awaaaaaaaaay we go***
 grover173
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 CUTiger1989®
spacer When the ACC Commish signed
 Royles
spacer Re: When the ACC Commish signed
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 slwcu79®
spacer About d@mn time...
 TIGERFANN
spacer Great News.***
 bretfsu®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 Oholiab
spacer Waiting for UNC to file suit next.***
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 cutiger8590
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson sues the Atlantic Coast Conference in initial move to explore exit options
 Tigergirlga
spacer Tuck your boots in fellas
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Maybe the coots will be willing to swap conferences with us
 goob®
spacer Re: Maybe the coots will be willing to swap conferences with us
 ddclemson
spacer The Coots need to be playing in Conference USA...
 BigCUFan®
spacer We're not the first but we certainly won't be the last.***
 BigCUFan®
Read all 52 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts