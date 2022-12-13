Talented in-state running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson, tells fans 'I'm coming'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson finally has a running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Jarvis Green, a 3-star running back out of Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork, announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Tuesday afternoon. Green is the 24th commitment for the 2023 recruiting cycle for the Tigers but just the first running back commit. The Tigers also lead for the services of Jamarius Haynes of Roanoke (AL) Handley, who will announce on Dec. 21st (start of the early signing period).

Green led Dutch Fork High School to a Class 5A state championship two weekends ago. His big performance led to offers from Virginia Tech and Clemson, and he decommitted from James Madison last Friday afternoon, less than 12 hours after announcing the Clemson offer.

Green told TigerNet he couldn’t sleep the night of the offer he was so excited, and it didn’t take long to make a decision. At Monday’s Shrine Bowl practice, Green told TigerNet of his decision.

“I will be attending Clemson for the next three to four years,” Green said. “It's just the brotherhood and just All In. I know Coach Swinney treats his players like they're family, so it's really a family environment thing. I really like it and I've been a Clemson fan my whole life, so just to get that offer and just to be able to commit, it's just a blessing.”

Green said he informed the Clemson coaches last Saturday afternoon.

“I texted Coach Swinney and Coach (CJ) Spiller in a group text and told them I was going to commit to Clemson,” Green said. “They were like, ‘Let’s go! All In!’ And a bunch of emojis.”

How will the Tigers utilize his skills?

“They said I fit into their offense perfectly,” Green said. “Just because of the way I can make plays when they’re needed and they want to get me in open space and just make things happen.”

The Dutch Fork star will enroll in June, and he said he can’t wait to get started.

“Yes, sir, I'm looking forward to it. I'm really excited. I'm really pumped up,” Green said. “Can't wait to really get up there in the summer and just showcase my talent.”

What kind of running back would the Tigers be getting? Green laughed and said Clemson fans might recognize his playing style.

“A great running back with the vision, the patience to just come in from day one and just work and just to earn a spot on the team,” Green said. “Just because I've been in a great system. And people compare me to Travis Etienne. I get that a lot. The way we run and the patience we have and how we find the hole and make a play when the team needs it.”

He also had a simple message for Clemson fans.

“I’m coming,” Green said.

Green fashioned a standout senior season in which he rushed for 2,272 yards (9.8 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns in 13 games. Green had 290 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Dutch Fork’s 47-10 win over Fort Dorchester in the Class 5A state championship game on Dec. 3. He finished his senior season with 3,075 total yards and 41 touchdowns and leaves Dutch Fork with the second most career rushing yards and touchdowns in school history.