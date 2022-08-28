Brandon Streeter working hard to ensure DJ Uiagalelei is on-platform for better accuracy

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Whether it’s a golf swing or a baseball swing or the throwing motion of a quarterback, even the slightest deviation in mechanics can cause issues. Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is trying to make sure that starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is “on platform” and refining his mechanics.

Uiagalelei’s struggles last season are well documented. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9), and his completion percentage was 55.6%, and his 2,214 yards were the lowest for a full-time Clemson starting quarterback since Kyle Parker back in 2010.

According to Streeter, Uiagalelei developed bad habits and needed plenty of work on the little details of his “swing.”

“The details, the fundamentals and the footwork is really where it stems from,” Streeter said. “A lot of quarterbacks will say that. Hey, if it’s not an accurate throw, a lot of the time we don’t have a great base, and our footwork is off. I teach the guys it’s kind of like a golf swing. The backswing is almost as important as that forward swing because it gets you going in the right direction.

“Their footwork and getting back to their spot in the pocket is just as important as making the throw. Those all are little detail things we’ve been working on.”

Uiagalelei isn’t a small quarterback – he stands 6-5 and weighs 235 pounds and has long levers – and that means his base has to be on point. In other words, no throwing off the back foot.

“His base is so critical, to have a good base and making sure we’re throwing on-platform because that allows him to be more accurate,” Streeter said. “It’s just proven. He’s working on that every single day, and I’m impressed with how he improved in that area.”

One NFL quarterback who has made a living off of throwing off-platform is Kansas City Chief standout Patrick Mahomes, who flips passes underhand, overhand, behind his back, falling down, three-quarters, and any other way he can think of to get the ball downfield. That’s great when a play breaks down, but it should never happen if a quarterback has time.

“What I don’t agree with is when (quarterbacks) are trying to throw off-platform when there’s nobody in their face,” Streeter said. “It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. It’s proven data. If you’re balanced, you’re standing tall, and you’re having the right footwork, then you’re going to be more accurate. We did a whole study on D.J. and guys in the past. When we’re stationary, and we’re able to make the throws with balance, we’re just way more accurate.

“That’s kind of my big thing. I want to drill 75 to 80% of the time of having a good platform and moving in the pocket but having a good platform when you’re ready to throw. And a smaller percentage of let’s work on some off-platform things because it’s going to happen in games.”

Streeter is hopeful that Uiagalelei can improve his completion percentage.

“We always want to be above 60%,” Streeter said. “That’s kind of just an overall goal, but some teams might have a higher percentage. Just depends on what they’re doing on defense really, but we want to be above 60% for sure.”

How did Uiagalelei fare in fall camp? Streeter was pleased with what he saw.

“I really feel like he has (improved his accuracy),” Streeter said. “I think he’s just gotten more confident. The other thing is, when you have guys that are back healthy and you’ve got a consistent, every day in, day out, you’re throwing to the same guys, that creates a lot of confidence right there. So, his accuracy has been a lot better this fall, a lot better from even the spring and last fall. So, just knowing who he has out there, and they’re on the same page a lot more than they’ve been in the past.”