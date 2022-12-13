Bowl Practice Observations: Klubnik brings the energy, defense brings the speed

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson football team took the field for the first time since beating North Carolina earlier this month, and there was plenty of energy to go around.

Cade Klubnik was the first quarterback out of the gate, as expected, and he was a bundle of energy as always. I talked to Clemson wide receiver commit Tyler Brown Monday at the Shrine Bowl, and he said Klubnik’s presence seemed to energize the entire team in the ACC Championship win over the Tar Heels.

That energy was present again Tuesday as Klubnik was loud and authoritative in barking out plays and commands to the offense. You can tell he has the confidence to run the offense. Now he has to go do it against the Vols.

Hunter Johnson followed Klubnik, then Hunter Helms, and then Trent Pearman.

*Tight end Davis Allen didn’t practice for what we were told is an illness. He was masked up and kept a watchful distance on the proceedings.

*Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was in a yellow (work out to the side) jersey. Bryan Bresee was full-go and I think the extra rest has helped. I am told that he is considering a return for another year but hasn’t made a decision.

*Safety Tyler Venables was in a green (no contact but can participate in drills) jersey.

*Both defensive end Xavier Thomas and wide receiver Clay Swinney were on scooters Tuesday. Both suffered the same toe injury and are rehabbing, even though Swinney’s surgery was just last week.

*Defensive back Myles Oliver was back at practice in a green jersey and running through drills.

*Defensive back Andrew Mukuba was in a green jersey.

*It looks like cornerback Nate Wiggins has changed jersey numbers. With the departure of cornerback Fred Davis, who wore No. 2, Wiggins was wearing that jersey number Tuesday.

*Kicker Robert Gunn III, known affectionately as RG3 around the program, was booming field goals during the early part of drills. I knew it because I heard it before I saw it. It’s the same sound I heard when Bradley Pinion was on campus and punting. I’ve been told he’s ready to take the next step, and some are surprised he didn’t get more of an opportunity on kickoff this season.

*Right guard Walker Parks was in green, and his left ankle was heavily taped, but he still went through drills and moved well.

*With nine players in the portal, several of the position groups looked a little lean. I wandered over to take a peak at the linebackers – Wade Woodaz played some safety against the Heels, but he was back with the linebackers in the drills I watched. And every time I go over there, I come away impressed with freshman TJ Dudley.

*The defense put a premium on speed Tuesday. Tennessee runs an up-tempo offense that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter says is the fastest they’ve seen all season, and it’s obvious defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin wants his players in shape to match the Vols’ speed.

Trotter, who is the quarterback of the defense and makes the calls on the field, said they are working on getting the calls in faster than ever, but he feels comfortable enough with the defense to make a base call if he has to.