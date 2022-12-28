Bowl practice insider: Mid-year enrollees get their chance to impress the coaches

David Hood by Senior Writer -

FT LAUDERDALE, FL – The hay is in the barn, so to speak, so Wednesday’s practice was a good time to let the young colts act a little frisky in the green grass.

The Tigers held their final practice (Thursday will be a walk-thru) at the Inter Miami CF Training Facility near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport ahead of Friday’s Orange Bowl. The players weren’t in pads, and that allowed the coaches a little more 1-on-1 time with the mid-year enrollees who were allowed to travel and practice with the team. Brent Venables used to say that once the gameplan was in place, the hay was in the barn. That's where Clemson is right now, and it allowed for some youngsters to get valuable time with the coaches.

Defensive linemen Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green, safety Khalil Barnes, defensive back Shelton Lewis, and offensive lineman Ian Reed are allowed to practice thanks to a rule change by the NCAA.

NCAA bylaw 14.2.1.1 - Practice Prior to Initial Enrollment states that “A student-athlete may practice during the official vacation period immediately preceding initial enrollment, provided the student has been accepted by the institution for enrollment in a regular, full-time program of studies at the time of the individual's initial participation; is no longer enrolled in the previous educational institution; and is eligible under all institutional and NCAA requirements.”

It was a very limited viewing window for the media, so I stayed with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, who was working with Green and Burley. I will say this – Lewis and Barnes and Reed all look the part, but they all also look like players who were in high school a few weeks ago. In other words, they move a little slower, the reaction times are slower, and even the pre-practice stretching exercises are spent with them watching the older players.

Eason took Green and Burley over to the side for drills, and watching Eason coach is a sight to behold. He had on two long, blue, foam sleeves (that looked like crayons, with his hands in the point), and was endeavoring to get the players to jab and then “Olé,” (olay) and then dip. The older players went about their business – Payton Page drawing praise from Eason – and when it was Burley’s turn Eason just stood there and shook his head.

“Man, that’s BS. Do it again,” Eason said. And they did it again. And again. And again.

Eason then said, “You have to learn to crawl before you walk. So let’s learn to crawl today.”

At one point, Eason handed the pads to Green, and he showed the two youngsters exactly what he wanted. And then he put the pads back on, and told Burley to “come on”, but Burley pointed to what had been immaculate green turf and a huge divot. And entire piece of grass, 14 or 15 inches long, had been torn up by the big men. Eason turned around, looked at the hole, and said, “Lord have mercy.” Then moved them to the side.

Like I said, it’s memorable.

One final note. I've gotten big hugs from David Saville, who made the trip with the team and is working with the student equipment managers, and he wanted to throw out his prediction. David says Clemson 49, Tennessee 7.