Bockhorst says he's "not much of a math guy" but knows the important number is five

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Matt Bockhorst laughed every time a reporter asked him how many snaps he was taking at center and how many he was taking at guard, not falling into the trap of giving insight into the battle to be the starting center.

When yet another one phrased the question a different way, Bockhorst rolled his eyes and smiled and said, “I’m not much of math guy.”

Bockhorst is actually pretty good at math, and right now he knows that the main number if five – the coaches want to get the best five offensive linemen on the field, and he’s been working at both center and left guard as the coaches search for the right combination. If that means he plays center, then so be it.

“We’ll see what happens as far as the lineup goes, but I feel prepared. I’m confident,” Bockhorst said. “If we didn’t have this defensive front and these defensive packages to go up against every day, I don’t know if I would feel that way.

“If my number is called, then I’ll be ready.”

Bockhorst said he isn’t sure who suggested the move first, him or the coaches.

“That’s a great question honestly,” Bockhorst said. “For me personally, I think I try to be a very self-aware guy, and I know, from a projection-to-the-NFL perspective, that moving to center would be advantageous for a lot of reasons. I think there were conversations about that long ago, just having the ability to snap. Not necessarily to be the starting center but potentially getting film at center.

“Then it just became a conversation of who’s our best five (offensive linemen)? Who are we going to get on our field? And then it transitioned from, hey, this could be advantageous for me to this could be advantageous for the team. With that in mind, I kind of conducted myself this summer with that possibility so that when fall camp rolled around, I wasn’t taking my first snaps. So, I’m not really sure how it really started off, but I knew that both sides thought it might be mutually beneficial.”

There was a learning curve, especially with the snaps, something the coaches were aware of.

“I would never downplay the difficulty of sliding from one offensive line position to another or flipping from left tackle to right tackle,” Bockhorst said. “It happens in the pros and people think it’s just a seamless transition, and it’s simply not. There’s some grace involved. Early on, (the coaches) are like, ‘Hey, we get it.’ But at this point, I’ve been perfect the past couple of days, so let’s keep it that way.”

However, he knows he is getting better, especially considering who he has to block in practice.

“When you’ve got Bryan Bresee breathing down your neck, it’s not very easy,” Bockhorst said. “It’s hard to replicate getting those type of reps when you have an elite player that’s a head-up nose (tackle) on you who’s got elite get-off as we all know,” Bockhorst said. “Doing that is different than coming out here, snapping and just talking a couple of steps.

“I’m really getting comfortable, and when I’m getting those reps (at center), I’m feeling pretty good. Obviously getting consistent with my snaps, that’s the big thing. So just kind of continually getting better. That’s what you want, but everybody’s kind of taking reps.”