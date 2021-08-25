Bockhorst says Georgia's defensive line is "just a little different"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Matt Bockhorst knows the Georgia defensive line is impressive, and even though he plays a great defensive line every day in practice, the Bulldogs are different. Georgia’s defensive line is bigger and heavier, and he knows it will present a challenge on Sept. 4th. It’s a challenge he thinks his offensive line is ready for.

Georgia senior nose tackle Jordan Davis is a preseason All-America first-team pick by Phil Steele and is listed at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is listed 6-3 315, while Jalen Carter stands in at 6-3 310.

"Obviously they're big, and not just big but very good players as well,” Bockhorst said. “They have been No. 1 in stopping the run for a reason, and I don't anticipate that changing. I think we are going to have a challenge out of the gate. It's interesting for me to think about because we have had the opportunity this fall camp to go against such a great defensive line of our own, but it's a little different - maybe you've got some twitchier guys as opposed to those really, really heavier guys. We get a little dose of that with (freshman defensive tackle) Payton Page. It's just a little different."

Bockhorst might wind up playing center against the Bulldogs, and if he does, freshman Marcus Tate will likely slip in at left guard.

"He's done a really good job. I don't think a lot of people understand how impressive it is to be a true freshman and play on this level,” Bockhorst said of Tate. “He's a natural bender. He was born to play offensive line. He's really big but moves well. Whenever we need Marcus, he's going to be ready. He's shown great initiative since he's gotten here in January and I've been really impressed how he's conducted himself."

Another offensive lineman that has impressed Bockhorst is right guard Will Putnam.

"I know Will might not get the press this camp because of other pertinent issues, but Will has played really good ball this camp,” Bockhorst said. “His foot speed has gotten better, moving dudes off the ball, put some good weight on. He's an animal in the weight room. He has been grinding. Also I would say Mason Trotter, who's competing and put on some good weight this offseason. Mitchell Mayes continues to make good strides. There is a lot to like about the group we have.

"What I keep telling these guys is it doesn't matter what we say -- what's written in articles -- until we go put our hand in the dirt on Sept. 4. Potential only gets you so far and it's a performance game. I know we are excited to be challenged and to put our money where our mouth is."

Going up against Clemson’s defense in practice every day is helping the offensive line get ready for Georgia.

“If we didn't go up against Tyler Davis, Bryan Bresee, Tré Williams, Ruke Orhorhoro, on and on every day, either you lose all the time or you're forced to get better and be comfortable with it,” Bockhorst said. “There are so many different looks they present that it stresses you from an identification standpoint and really makes you think. While you're busy thinking, they'll just hit you in the mouth. A guy like Bryan Bresee, good God, he's going to be a nightmare. At this point, I'm really comfortable and will be ready when my number is called."