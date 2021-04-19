Billy Wiles ready to compete as he adds depth to Clemson QB group

The addition of Billy Wiles to the Clemson quarterbacks room takes on added importance with each passing week.

Wiles (6-3, 200) is a 3-star pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021 who committed to Clemson last December, choosing a preferred walk-on spot with the Tigers over full scholarship offers to schools like Old Dominion, Tulane, Harvard, and Bucknell. Wiles’ stock has risen recently – he led his Stone Bridge (VA) to a Virginia Class 5 Region C final victory over Briar Woods by a 49-7 score.

In this week’s semifinal, the Bulldogs will face William Fleming, and Wiles said winning the region is a familiar feeling.

“Oh, it's awesome. It's always great feeling,” Wiles told TigerNet. “But I mean, we've been there before, I think this is my third time winning it with Stone Bridge. Really our goal at the state championships is we just got to finish the season right.”

Wiles has completed over 65% of his passes and thrown for around 1500 yards and 15 touchdowns in the truncated spring season. Once the season and his high school career are complete, he will head to Clemson where his addition will be a welcome sight.

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles in the final minutes of the spring game, and 2021 signees Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor are both ranked as top-20 picks in the upcoming MLB Draft. If both decide to pursue baseball careers, starter DJ Uiagalelei will have to walk-ons as backups in Hunter Helms and Wiles.

Wiles first connected with Clemson late last year.

“I first came into contact with Clemson in November,” Wiles said. “A family friend of mine had a connection there and he reached out and said that I was interested in Clemson, so they took interest in me. I talked to Coach (Robbie) Caldwell and then eventually talked to Coach (Brandon) Streeter, and it kind of all fell into place from there.”

Wiles said choosing Clemson was an easy decision.

“I was always considering Clemson heavily. I mean, it's always been a dream school of mine,” Wiles said. “And even with it being a preferred walk-on, it's Clemson football and not many people get that opportunity to play for Clemson. So obviously I took it.”

He said the coaches told him he will be treated as a scholarship player.

“They don't treat walk-ons differently at Clemson, so I would be walking in just like anyone else would. And I thought that that was really important to me,” he said. “So I'm really excited to get to Clemson and just compete. And they did say that I have a shot to compete, which is awesome. I was always a basketball kid up until around middle school. So I think the first time that Clemson really caught my eye was when Deshaun Watson was there.

“Obviously, the first thing that everyone sees is the winning. Everyone wants to win. And then just kind of the atmosphere, what kind of family atmosphere coach Swinney creates, the coaching staff is awesome. So it's just everything wrapped into one, which is awesome. I think the coolest game I've watched was Trevor's freshman year in the national championship. It was just really cool to see him go out there and rip it.”

Wiles said he visited for the Pitt game last season and for the spring game and was able to take in all of the surroundings.

“Got to see the campus and walk around. And then I committed in December and then I also made it back down for the spring game a few weeks ago,” Wiles said. “It was awesome. And obviously, Clemson's fan base is unlike no other, so that was really awesome to see. And it was crazy for me to think that I'm going to be there on that field in just a few months.”

Wiles said his intent is to come in and grab a spot on the depth chart.

“I'm coming into Clemson to compete and get in the field as soon as possible,” Wiles said. “Obviously, I want to get to Clemson and just win and help the team in any way I can. So that's my plan. I definitely think I can compete on that level. I mean, you see people all the time, the Carson Wentz's. I mean, Aaron Rodgers went to JUCO. People like that, that were overlooked in high school that are now great NFL players.”