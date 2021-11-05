Big-time offensive tackle says "love" has the Tigers in his final five

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson's offense needs a shot in the arm along the offensive line, and one big-time tackle out of Virginia has the Tigers in his final five. Why? Because he sees the love that surrounds the program.

Joshua Miller (6-5 315) is a 2023 prospect of Colonial Heights (VA) Christian Life Academy who named a final five earlier this week of Clemson, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee. He camped at Clemson in June where he worked closely with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. He was back at Clemson for an unofficial visit for the Boston College game October 2nd.

Miller narrowed his list from a large group of offers, and he said putting Clemson in there was an easy decision for him because of the relationships he has built with Dabo Swinney and the staff.

“The love that the staff shows, being able to communicate with players, and the fans,” Miller said. “Just the whole environment in the program. Also, how they build around their program. They just don’t offer anybody because you’re good. They take their time in offering, they look into it. They are going to offer if they want you to be a part of their family. And I have good connections with everybody.”

Miller also has been impressed with Caldwell and his attention to detail in training his offensive linemen.

“When I went up there June 6th for a camp, the coaches made sure you got your rep right,” Miller said. “If you messed your rep up, make sure you correct it to the littlest mistake. He’s (Caldwell) going to be on you, not let you slide. Aggressive coaching. He has a switch where he can be your friend, and then he’s full coach mode. I feel like that’s what a lot of coaches need. Coach Caldwell is strictly business when it’s time for business.”

Miller also has been to games this season at Penn State and Virginia Tech. This Saturday he is going to North Carolina. Soon, he’ll start the final process in his mind for picking his final choice.

“Do my research on those five schools and just figure out what’s best for me and start nailing down my decision,” Miller said. “Next step for me is commitment. No more top schools. Next thing for me is definitely going to be a commitment, possibly sometime around my birthday March 22nd.”