Big-time offensive tackle from Finland checks out Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top players out of the state of Connecticut, by way of Finland, made a tour across the Southeast last week to check out some of his top schools, and along the way picked up a Clemson offer.

Class of 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (6-6, 315) hails from Finland but currently plays for Windsor (CT) The Loomis Chaffee School. Alien came down south last week to check out three schools…Clemson, Georgia and USC.

Of course, the Tigers are no strangers to the state of Connecticut. Former defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is from Suffield, which is less than 20 miles from Windsor. Former quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is from Bridgeport.

The visits for Alinen began in Clemson, where he watched a practice, moved across the state line to Athens over the weekend, and ended Monday in Columbia. The Tigers offered Alinen on his visit. He previously held offers from the Bulldogs and Gamecocks.

“It was a good time there,” Alinen said of his time in Clemson. “I got to see the whole package. They had a scrimmage that day and I got to be in the meetings. I checked out the campus and the facilities. It’s an impressive program and really impressive facilities. Lot of effort being put into the football program.”

Alinen said the Tigers do things a little different than other schools.

“But the thing that stood out the most was the way they do things,” he said. “They recruit a build different than everybody else. They are more selective. They’ve only offered like seventy-something kids in the whole class. They are looking for not only the best football players, but guys that fit their program character-wise.”

The visit gave Alinen the chance to meet Clemson’s new offensive line coach Thomas Austin for the first time and allowed them to continue building a relationship.

“Enjoyed spending some time with him and getting to know him better,” Alinen said. “I kind of saw how he coaches, how he teaches some of the techniques, and what he’s looking for at Clemson.”

The visit with the Gamecocks Monday came on a day off from spring practice, so he didn’t get the chance to see the team in action. But he spent plenty of time with head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins.

“They were really welcoming and put a lot of effort into that day,” Alinen. “I got to see the facilities. I got to see the business school and meet some professors and see the dorms. It was a really good experience. That place is going in the right direction with good people.”

Alinen holds offers from Alabama (where he will visit this weekend), Georgia, Ohio St., Miami, Stanford, Southern Cal, Arizona, Auburn, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn St., Texas, Tennessee, Penn St., and a host of others.