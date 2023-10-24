CLEMSON RECRUITING

Big-time defensive tackle Isaiah Campbell impressed with Nick Eason and the Tigers
Isaiah Campbell worked out at Dabo Swinney's high school camp last June.

by - Staff Writer - 2023 Oct 24 18:25

Isaiah Campbell is one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the country, and the Tigers are in the mix.

Campbell (6-4, 260) is a 4-star 2025 defensive lineman out of Durham (NC) Southern who has offers from all of the major programs, including Clemson.

What stands out about the Tigers?

“They provide a lot of academic support,” Campbell said. “I saw the academic system on junior day, and it showed us everything and that when you come to Clemson you will be prepared, and you will have everything you need to succeed and be on the right path.”

Clemson’s success with defensive linemen – especially under the tutelage of defensive tackles coach Nick Eason – also stands out.

“I like the development of the front. I could be all the way out to a wide nine all the way to a three (technique),” Campbell said. “So, I could be developed in different aspects. Coach Eason and Coach Swinney, I feel like they are great men. I’ve been talking to coach Eason, and he is meticulous, and it’s like a clinic with the D-line. He helps them gain just a little bit of an edge to prepare yourself for the next level and prepare yourself for the next game of life and football.”

Campbell has been to games at North Carolina, Tennessee, Duke and NC State this season. He’s yet to make plans for this coming weekend, but he said he would like to see games at South Carolina, Clemson, Colorado, Florida State, Notre Dame and Southern Cal throughout the rest of the season.

Why is Campbell in such high demand? His size, his upside and his ability to play practically anywhere along the defensive line.

“I’m a D-end and a D-tackle right now, so pretty much I call myself a D-lineman,” Campbell said. “I’m not a nose tackle because I’m not like 330 (pounds) right now, but in college, I might gain, I might be 330. You never know how my body is going to develop, so right now, I’m a hybrid between D-end and D-line.”

Other offers for Campbell include Georgia, Virginia Tech, Virginia, LSU, Oklahoma, Louisville, Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Wake Forest and West Virginia. In July, Campbell released a top ten of Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Duke, Penn State, North Carolina, NC State and Miami. Monday night he said that list is really accurate anymore.

“That top ten list is not really my real list right now,” Campbell said. “I am planning to cut down to the schools I really want to go to, the ones I feel like are taking me real serious. I really don’t have a time period on when I’m going to commit.”

Top Clemson News of the Week