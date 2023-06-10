Big-time defensive prospects highlight morning session, NFL legacy receiver arrives

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Saturday’s morning session of Dabo Swinney’s high school camp saw an uptick in some of the talent on hand, with the promise of an even better afternoon session. First off, it’s staggering to see that 1,200 campers are coming through the camp, and a lot of those are overnight campers. I’ve been told that the dorms are at max capacity, and it’s good to see how well everything has rebounded since COVID. Also, and I can’t stress this enough, it’s good to see players returning to campus and actually spending time with the coaches and seeing everything the school has to offer. I believe that Clemson’s recruiting has taken a step forward because of relationships that started to build once everyone was allowed back. I am not sure how many schools still have overnight camps, but Clemson is one of the few. *We heard that 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry, Jr., arrived on campus last night. He did not work out in the morning session but did walk around with his high school coach, Kali Jones. The Cincinnati (OH) Withrow product has collected a set of impressive offers already. Some of the notable programs who have offered the 6-4, 180-pound pass catcher include Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Michigan State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Purdue and Boston College among others. Henry’s father of the same name was a third-round selection (No. 83 overall) of the Cincinnati Bengals out of the University of West Virginia in the 2005 NFL Draft. Henry Sr. would spend his entire five year career with the Bengals, hauling in 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns. Henry’s life unfortunately ended tragically on December 17, 2009 from an automobile accident at the age of 26. Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones is the guardian of Henry Jr., who is already considered one of the most talented players in the 2026 recruiting class. *Working with the defensive tackles was Christian Garrett, a 2025 prospect out of Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian School. He can get low for a big man, and he has powerful hands. Looks like a big-time run-stopper is supposed to look. Florida, Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, and Tennessee have all offered. *Another prospect that kinda makes you go “wow” is 2025 defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell (6-5, 265) out of Snow Hill (NC) Greene Central. The 4-star has offers from Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, and South Carolina among others. Sometimes you see these prospects do the drills and put in just enough effort to get by. Not Campbell. Max effort every single time. *The highlight of the defensive players was 5-star 2025 edge rusher Ari Watford (6-5, 220) out of Norfolk (VA) Maury. Clemson recently offered and he has offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Southern Cal, and a host of others. There is a reason – fantastic burst off the line and he has great feet. All the quick-twitch stuff you like in a premier defensive end. *Clemson 2025 running back target Gideon Davidson worked out again in front of CJ Spiller. He ran one route and had several bystanders saying, “ooh” with how smooth he runs. Smooth is a good word. But another running back caught our eye in drills and he’s local – 2025 Belton-Honea Path (SC) rusher Marquise Henderson. Henderson is quick with great feet, and his head coach told me that Henderson is relentless and plays hard. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech have offered, as has Appalachian St., Coastal Carolina, and Liberty. He’s one to keep an eye on. *More to come.

