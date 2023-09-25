Big offensive tackle says Clemson is "way up there for me" after offer

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer

Edwin finally won the Favour of the Clemson coaching staff. Class of 2024 OT Favour Edwin (6-6 294) of McDonough, GA made an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday with two objectives. He wanted to see a tight, competitive game where he could watch the coaches and players and gauge how they reacted to and handled the pressure. And he wanted to leave with an offer. Mission accomplished. Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin and head coach Dabo Swinney informed him of his offer before kickoff of the Florida State game, and Edwin admitted he was floored. “It was amazing,” Edwin said. “For the first five to ten minutes, I couldn’t process it. It was a feeling I’ve never had before. Just a few people get an offer from Clemson, so when you have one, that’s amazing. I felt really great.” With the offer in his pocket, Edwin settled in with his guardians and watched the Tigers battle Florida State all day before falling in overtime. Edwin said he was able to see everything he wanted to see from the coaches and players. “It checked all the boxes,” Edwin said. “The way they get the players ready for the game, the way they got them motivated, having them stay composed. I think the O-line played great. Florida State has a really good defensive line. I think the offensive line did good. They (the team) went out there and competed despite having lost to Duke in the first game. I think they bounced back as a great team keeping their head up. I think that’s what you want to see from your team. Nobody wins every game. You can’t win every game, I don’t care where you are.” Edwin will take his official visit to Auburn this coming weekend. He also plans to visit Florida and might return to Clemson for another game. He is planning to take an official visit to Clemson in November. Because of the offer from the Tigers. he is pushing back his commitment timeline, which he set for the middle of October. “Clemson is way up there for me with all the top schools,” Edwin said. “I just need to sit down and pray about it. Clemson is up there. Anybody who tells you a Clemson offer is not going to be up there for me, I think he’s a liar and a fool. The Clemson program has a lot of things for everybody. It’s a big decision. It’s exciting right now to have a Clemson offer, but you got to sit back and be emotional about how you feel. Clemson is way up there for me, I’ve just got to sit down, pray about it, and see where God wants me to go.” Edwin was one of two offensive line targets in the 2024 class to visit Clemson Saturday. The other was Elyjah Thurmon of McDonough, GA.

