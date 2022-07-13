Ben Boulware and Darien Rencher partner in NIL space bringing unique experience to fans

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Former Clemson players Darien Rencher and Ben Boulware are joining the NIL space, hoping to bring Tiger fans "a super unique experience."

The outlet, called the Palmetto Cat Crew, is a NIL community built to provide Clemson athletes the opportunity to develop and monetize their brands. Joining gives Clemson fans a chance to support and interact with some of their favorite Tigers.

The Clemson athletes signed on include Tyler Davis, Malcolm Greene, KJ Henry, Jordan McFadden, Andrew Mukuba, Joseph Ngata, Kobe Pace, BT Potter, Trenton Simpson, Drew Swinney, Xavier Thomas, and Tyler Venables.

Rencher and Boulware said the goal is to allow fans to get to know the player behind the jersey.

“I think this is a win-win both for the people purchasing the subscription and a win-win for the players as well,” Rencher told TigerNet. “I really believe in the NIL space. For the athletes, you want them to be successful and that means getting some deals. At the same time, Clemson fans, whatever experiences in the past will only enhance it even more. We have some of the best players on the team, solid guys, team leaders, and key contributors. And now you get the inside scoop. And it will be worth the $200 investment. It will be a successful project and if we do it right the first time, it can be an annual thing we bring to the Clemson family.

“The biggest thing is the exclusive access like you’ve never had as a fan. Whether you are a young kid and want to get on there and play games or an older fan just wanting to enhance the experience of Clemson football, there is something for everybody. The goal is to create something fantastic and new in what is already an established community of fans. The more the merrier.”

Membership is obtained by purchasing a VIP Pass for $199 annually and proceeds go directly to the participating players. The group says that will grant player access through chat sessions, events, and film reviews. Membership is also said to give access to member-only tailgates and events, player signings, exclusive player interactions, a custom profile picture, and giveaways that include signed memorabilia.

Boulware is excited to partner in bringing this to Clemson.

"It is a super unique experience for the fan," Boulware said. "To get all of the access to the player that we are offering them is really cool. When I played, the only way a fan had access to me was either if they got my number or caught me on the field after the game. Now they can hop in group chats, on Discord, in Twitter spaces, and events with the players. That's unheard of. This was too good of an opportunity to pass up."

The Clemson players, plus Rencher and Boulware, will be at the kickoff event in Atlanta on July 23 at the College Football Hall of Fame. Other player partnerships involved with the national NIL network are Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Texas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Click here for more information on the kickoff party. Check out more information on the Palmetto Cat Crew right here.