Beaux Collins and Xavier Thomas: Two Clemson vets eager to make impact back from injury

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins and defensive end Xavier Thomas met with the media after Monday’s practice and we have the highlights from each of those interviews. Beaux Collins *Collins said missing last season made him hungrier, made him realize the game will go on without him. He said he appreciates the lessons taught him. He decided to try and play against South Carolina despite the bad shoulder. He was tired of sitting on the sidelines and thought that was the perfect game to come back and give it his all. He wanted to do it for the team. *Collins said this offense allows him to play fast and physical. He said the offense is almost completely installed. Collins said there are multiple combinations on every play, and he can’t wait to see how the offense grows. *He is completely healthy. He hasn’t felt this good since before he got here. He had a foot injury when he got here, then a shoulder problem and then a shoulder separation in the Notre Dame game. *Overall, the wide receiver group is relatively healthy. He said they haven’t had this many people healthy and he can’t wait for the Duke game. *It was hard to miss the bowl game and watch his teammates. But he did a lot of reading and tried as hard as possible to not go off the deep end. “As a Man Thinketh” is one of the books he read, and it changed his perspective on how he thinks. Have to think of your mind as a garden, and water it. *Collins said he has a great relationship with Cade Klubnik. They have been here all hours, putting in work. He said Klubnik has been putting in the work. “He wants it bad, and he has been focused.” *He said he’s close to Adam Randall because they spent so much time together. He said he has taken Randall under his wing. *On the freshmen, he said, “There are some dudes in this freshmen class for sure. They are just guys that have things you can’t teach. They are fast. They aren’t nervous to ask questions. They soak up as much as they can, and they want to be out there on the field.” *Collins said Antonio Williams has shown up and wants to get better, and is taking the extra step. *He laughed when I asked him which freshman will play early. He said Misun Kelley and Tyler Brown are neck and neck.

Xavier Thomas

*Thomas said he’s at 10 percent body fat. He said it was mostly diet but also working out. He said recovering from his injury that he had a lot of time to work on it.

*The ultimate goal is to win a National Championship.

*He said this freshman class has a great work ethic and they compare to the 2018 group. He said they came in ready to work and the sky is the limit for that young group.

*On his foot injury last year, it was a normal play. He jumped up and felt a crack when he was walking back to the line.

*Thomas said he wants to stay between 245 and 250 this season. He was at one point up to 295 pounds, back in 2020. He said he was 255 his freshman year, but now is 243 and he feels the best he’s ever felt. He still has power, strength hasn’t gone away, but now has the speed.

*Thomas is “definitely” impressed with Peter Woods.

*In his eyes, he hasn’t played football in three years. Said he feels like he hasn’t played fully healthy since 2019 and can’t wait to see what the season has in store. Thought he was a three-and-done when he got here. Now he wants his legacy to be that he was an inspiration and never give up. He didn’t plan on being here this long, but God had other plans. He tells the younger guys to have gratitude and take it day-by-day.

*He said Klubnik has been working is tail off, coming in and putting in the work on his own. He’s been a very vocal leader, and put on muscle so he’s “not a twig anymore.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest