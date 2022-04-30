Baylon Spector excited to join Bills Mafia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Hey Bills Mafia, linebacker Baylon Spector is headed your way and ready to find out all there is about the family of fans who cheer on the Buffalo Bills.

Spector was picked by the Bills in the seventh round (231st overall pick) during Saturday’s final round of the NFL Draft. Spector started in 10 games in 2020 and 10 games in 2021 and played in 53 games during his five seasons at Clemson. He totaled 210 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and had one interception as a Tiger.

His two most productive seasons came in 2020 and 2021 where he racked up 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks over 23 games. In 2020, Spector earned second-team All-ACC honors from the Associated Press.

Saturday, however, was all about waiting on his name to be called.

“I got up now and then and moved around and went outside,” Spector told TigerNet. “I was moving around, but I kept watching and waiting. I tried to keep moving as much as I could. It was definitely more anxious toward the later part of it, but it still came out good.”

Spector received a heads up before the pick.

“The linebackers coach texted somewhere in the sixth round and let me know that he was going to try and make it happen, and that they were going to try and get me with their last pick,” Spector said. “About three of four picks before, they called me and let me know. We were talking before and trying to get it worked out.”

For Spector, whose phone was busy all afternoon, it was a dream come true.

“So far, it has been the biggest call of my life. It's still sinking in,” he said. “I don't even believe it. It's just a dream come true. To get the call, it's kind of what it sounds like on TV. It sounds the same. You get the call, they all pass the phone around and you get to talk to all of the coaches. It's still sinking in for sure, but after I hung up, it was great.”

What are the Bills’ plans with Spector?

“Playing MIKE linebacker and playing inside. Being a guy who can call the defense,” Spector said. “Just come out there and compete and learn from Tremaine Edmunds, who's the starting MIKE backer right now.”

Buffalo is known for its snow games and cold weather and tough AFC East rivalries, and Spector is ready for it all, including some of the best fans in the NFL.

“I'm ready for the Bills Mafia. I'm ready for it all. I'm embracing it. I can't wait,” he said. “I'm excited to see what it's about. I know I'll get used to it as I go, especially being from the South from high school to college pretty much. I'll get used to it and I'm looking forward to it.”

Spector will head to Buffalo on May 12th for his rookie minicamp with the Bills.