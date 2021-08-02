Bates not ready to compare Bryan Bresee to JJ Watt. Not yet, anyway

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has drawn comparisons to NFL All-Pro JJ Watt, but defensive tackles coach Todd Bates isn’t ready to put his star pupil in that particular galaxy. Not yet. But Bates says that Bresee has all the tools to be special.

Bresee is the former No. 1 recruit in the country who burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020. Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016), and he enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 defensive snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

As for the comparisons to Watt, Bates smiles and gives his opinion.

“I can see the size, and the motor, and just natural gifts and abilities as far as hand accuracy. And I think Bryan has the ability to develop into just a great defensive lineman,” Bates said. “And he's definitely on the right track. We've got some work to do in that department before I can give him a JJ Watt. JJ, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. I study him a lot in the off-season, man, just to try what makes him special. When you have guys with different body types, similar to somebody in the NFL, I think you do them a service and you may pick up on a technique, or two. I see some of that in Bryan, as far as being able to pass rush and being relentless in the way he works.

"And he just has to continue to develop. It's his second year, but he definitely has the potential to be special.”

Bates said that Bresee needed work in the run game.

“Bryan came in day one and was an excellent pass rusher -- could really get off the football. And he had some work to do in the run game,” Bates said. “He really went to work in that aspect of it. And really was outstanding his freshman year, a 10-game starter, and led all true freshmen defensive tackles in sacks, with four. So you can't have much of a better year than he had as a freshman. He has really been working hard and had a great spring and is starting to take it to another level. And that's what we challenged him on, just to max out his abilities and to get better in the run game and not just focus on pass rush.”

Bates then said that while Bresee has the ability to rush the quarterback, there is still work to do.

“I like where he is at. He still has things to work on, but he has really grown. He came in with the ability to rush the passer,” Bates said. “But he really got better, using his speed to power a little better and his hand placement and precision were already on par. But learning to add the speed to power that you already have? It's like a running back - if all a running back has is power, you are going to be able to anchor down and prepare for that. But if he has the ability - like CJ Spiller used to have - to make you move, then you don't know if he's coming with power or with the finesse and will make you look bad. That is the same mindset as a defensive lineman. You have to have speed to power to keep them honest and to start off with. I have that power you've seen on film, but I also have the ability to blow by you. That is what we try to do - you want all your pass rushers to have that ability. Bryan has that.”

Asked which sack showed off Bresee’s ability to combine both speed and power, Bates said it was the first sack of his career – against Wake Forest in the opener.

“That was a good one,” Bates said. “He stabbed the guy and was able to cross space with a swim and make the sack.”