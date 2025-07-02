Assessing Clemson and the rest in Athlon's Top 25 ranking projections

Clemson made the top five for Athlon Sports, and it’s time to take a peek at what they say. Athlon Sports has released its 2025 College Football Preview magazine, which includes its preseason rankings. Here is how Athlon rates the top 25 ahead of the season, with a little blurb from your local Clemson writer. Without further ado: 25. Boise State Broncos The Broncos have to replace generational running back Ashton Jeanty, but quarterback Maddux Madsen and top OL Kage Casey return on a team that gained Playoff experience last season. 24. SMU Mustangs SMU had the luxury of not running into a ranked team until the final two games last season, but has home games against Baylor, Louisville and Miami and travels to Clemson this season. 23. Iowa State Cyclones This team suffered numerous injuries and still managed to appear in the Big 12 Championship Game. Quarterback Rocco Becht leads the charge. 22. Texas Tech Red Raiders Texas Tech last won an outright conference championship back in 1955, and even then, it was in a four-game Border Conference season. The Red Raiders went all in on the transfer portal and look to make a lot of noise this season. 21. Tennessee Volunteers Nico Iamaleava is gone, and Joey Aguilar is likely the starter at QB. Clemson fans saw Aguilar last season when he played for App St. He transferred to UCLA, but when Iamaleava signed with the Bruins, Aguilar jumped to Tennessee. Welcome to college football. 20. Oklahoma Sooners The schedule is brutal as the Sooners welcome Michigan and Auburn in September but have road games at South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama in October and November. There are also games against rival Texas, Ole Miss and LSU. 19. Texas A&M Aggies One of the best offensive lines in the country leads the way. 18. Ole Miss Rebels Austin Simmons replaces Jaxson Dart at QB, and the Rebels have an easy non-conference schedule and the SEC schedule is manageable. 17. Illinois Fighting Illini This team returns a ton of talent and showed grit in the bowl win over South Carolina. 16. Indiana Hoosiers The Hoosiers made the Playoff last season but got waxed at Notre Dame. The schedule is even tougher in 2025. 15. Michigan Wolverines Does millionaire QB Bryce Underwood lead the Wolverines to the promised land? 14. Arizona State Sun Devils Cam Skattebo and his reckless running style is gone, but Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Sam Leavitt back and the Sun Devils look to get back to the Playoffs. 13. Kansas State Wildcats The Wildcats get the season started with a Week 0 trip to Ireland and a game against Iowa St. 12. South Carolina Gamecocks LaNorris Sellers is good, but the defense lost a lot of key pieces and the schedule is difficult. Clemson travels to Columbia to end the regular season. 11. Florida Gators I like quarterback DJ Lagway a lot, but this is another team with a schedule that points to multiple losses. 10. Miami (FL) Hurricanes Carson Beck is the quarterback, and a lot of the hype centers on that fact. To me, the Canes had a more talented quarterback last season in Cam Ward (and better talent around him) and still didn’t get it done. The defense was also not very good. I am not a buyer. 9. Oregon Ducks Oregon gets a big early-season test with a September trip to Happy Valley. 8. Alabama Crimson Tide Kalen DeBoer enters his second year needing to convince Alabama fans that he’s the right guy for the job. 7. LSU Tigers The Tigers return quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and went heavy in the portal, but haven’t won an opener under Brian Kelly. The opener this year? At some place called Clemson. 6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Quarterback CJ Carr is fortunate to have, maybe, the best running back in the country (Jeremiyah Love) and a solid offensive line. If he can find a rhythm in the passing game this team could be very good. 5. Clemson Tigers The schedule is manageable; the Tigers return one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Cade Klubnik and skill players abound. If Tom Allen fixes the defense, watch out. 4. Georgia Bulldogs This group is loaded, but something was missing last season and I am not convinced this will a team in the top five at the end of the season. 3. Ohio State Buckeyes Loaded yet again, but the Buckeyes break in a new quarterback. They will be in the conversation at the end. 2. Penn State Nittany Lions I like quarterback Drew Allar a lot, and there is a lot to like about this team heading into 2025. But who can say they trust James Franklin to finally get it done? 1. Texas Longhorns The era of Arch Manning begins. This team is deep and talented and has the horses to win it all.

