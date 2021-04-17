As good as 2018? Swinney thinks 2021 defense has the potential to be great

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s defense in 2018 was one of the best in recent memory, putting up the kind of numbers that are hard to replicate in today’s game. Dabo Swinney thinks the defense in 2021 has the chance to be just as special, thanks to some lumps taken over the past few seasons.

That 2018 defense finished fifth overall in total defense but finished first in scoring defense in allowing just 13.1 points per game. Overall, the defense gave up just 23 touchdowns in 15 games, but a deeper dive into those stats reveals that ranked opponents scored just seven of those touchdowns. In other words -- when the starters were on the field, opponents had a hard time finding the end zone.

That group also featured 10 players that have either been on an NFL roster or are currently on an NFL roster. That list includes names such as Isaiah Simmons, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Christian Wilkins, and Dexter Lawrence.

Clemson’s defense wasn’t bad last season, but the numbers weren’t what we’re used to seeing from a Brent Venables-coached group. That is expected to change this season with the majority of the starters returning for another year, and have another year of experience to bring to the proverbial table.

Swinney is excited, and he thinks the 2021 version has a chance to be just as good as the 2018 crew.

“I think they have potential. I think we are heading in that direction,” Swinney said. “We have taken some lumps the last couple of years with just inexperience and youth and you just have to kind of go through it. It was a perfect storm. We have obviously been a very good team the last couple of years, but not quite to our standard of where we want to be from a defensive standpoint.”

Swinney said the 2018 group set a high standard.

“You come off a 15-0 season a couple of years ago and that group was really special, a bunch of first-rounders running around out there,” Swinney said. “I think we are built the same, now we have to go out and perform the same and commit the same and put it all together from a knowledge standpoint.”

James Skalski is back to run the show at linebacker and safety Nolan Turner will help captain the safeties, two sixth-year players who bring a wealth of knowledge to the defense. Add in a spectacular but young group along the defensive line, and there is excitement in Clemson.

“I love what I am seeing upfront, and Myles Murphy is not a freshman anymore, (Bryan) Bresee is not a freshman anymore, Tyler Davis has two good years under his belt, and Ruke Orhorhoro has really grown up and learned how to play the game,” Swinney said. “I am excited about those guys on the defensive line. And our linebackers, this is as functional of a group as we’ve had in a long time. And in the secondary, a lot of guys got a lot of experience last year. They got some bad experience, too, and got exposed a little bit. And that’s been good for us.

"Hopefully, we can stay healthy and put it all together. It should be an incredibly competitive fall camp for our Tigers with our offense and defense competing against each other every single day.”