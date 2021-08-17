As Georgia waits, there are still questions and things we want to see as camp closes

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One more solid practice. One more scrimmage. Then it’s time to prepare for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers will practice Tuesday inside the Poe Indoor Facility (heavy rain in the area), take Wednesday off for the first day of classes, and then scrimmage Thursday (hopefully in the Valley). That will mark the end of August camp and trips to Jervey Meadows and the Tigers will start to hone in on the game plan for Georgia and trying to figure out the depth chart.

As camp draws to a close, there are still questions that need to be answered and things we want to see. Here are a few.

We want to see a healthy Justyn Ross

Ross returned to practice last week and should be allowed to scrimmage Thursday now that he has passed the acclimation period. Hopefully, the returns are positive and he’s all smiles. As Joseph Ngata continues to miss time, a healthy Ross is imperative and gives quarterback DJ Uiagalelei a proven target. There is a lot of talent at receiver – but also a lot of time on the injury list and youth.

We want to see the OL get praised

Everybody wants to see a nasty, physical offensive line and the reports out of the first scrimmage were not as encouraging as some would want. However….they are going against the best defensive line in the country, the offense was working on installs, and the coaches hadn’t settled on a starting group. It will be interesting to see who starts at center in this scrimmage (Matt Bockhorst? Mason Trotter? Hunter Rayburn?) and will that cause a ripple elsewhere. We’ve heard good things about Marcus Tate and Mitchell Mayes at guard.

Speaking of the offense…

The offense was stymied in that first scrimmage, only scoring touchdowns when given the ball at the 10-yard line. That continues a trend we heard in the spring. Yes, the Clemson defense is really good, but at some point that first-team offense has to put up some points against that first-team defense. It would also be good to hear some praise for Uiagalelei and a running back or two. Or three.

Speaking of the running backs…

Kobe Pace, Lyn-J Dixon and Will Shipley are the names we’ve heard the most, and at this point there is no telling which back starts against Georgia. My guess is that it doesn’t matter – some back will get 11 carries, another will get 10 and someone else will get seven or eight. It’s the way it works around here. But we could see Shipley lined up in the slot, out wide, as an H-back and running routes out of the backfield. One media member told me the other day that he wasn’t sold on Shipley because “Charlotte area players never pan out.” I think he’s wrong about this one.

On special teams…

Other than watching BT Potter put in the crucible early in camp, we really haven’t heard much about special teams. That’s a good thing – punter Will Spiers and Potter were both solid last season and give the Tigers a veteran presence.

Sounds like the younger players and lesser-known players are stepping up on defense

It’s good to hear the names of guys like Tré Williams and Ruke Orhorhoro mentioned by the coaches. Williams was one of my picks to stand out last season, but injuries derailed his season. There is depth everywhere on the defense – except maybe at corner – and that includes safety, where we hear great things about Andrew Mukuba and RJ Mickens and others.

We speak with head coach Dabo Swinney later today, and we can’t wait to see what he has to say.