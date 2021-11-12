Andrew Mukuba is a "rare freshman" who will only get better

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Andrew Mukuba played just 37 combined snaps in the loss to Pittsburgh and the win over Florida St. after hitting what is known as the freshman wall. But Mukuba was back in the middle of the action in last week’s win at Louisville, registering his first career sack and making plays all over the field.

The Texas native played 44 snaps in the win over the Cardinals and admitted earlier this week that he wasn’t making the plays he was capable of making and the coaches noticed.

“I mean, me personally, I feel like I wasn’t really playing my best football that I’m capable of playing and I feel like I wasn’t making the plays that I know I’m capable of making plays and making a big impact,” Mukuba said. “I wasn’t playing my best football and I feel like it was kind of obvious to the coaches. They see me at my best around here and they know when I’m not having a good game or anything like that. It was kind of tough, but I’m slowly getting my groove back and it’s been going pretty well for me so far.

"I just stay true to myself," Mukuba said this week when asked about hitting a wall. "It's been kind of tough. I just focus on trying to get better and hope the next time the situation presents itself again, I can make the play. I dropped two interceptions. I've been getting better though. That's one thing I like around here, they are going to keep pushing you and help you get through it and stay positive and stay level-headed."

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Mukuba is not your typical freshman.

“Mukuba is just a rare freshman,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference. “He got a little overwhelmed. There’s a little stretch there where you start, he was awesome. When you’re in camp and you’re seeing one team and its base stuff and then you get into heavy install, week-to-week game plan application, those types of things, and he hit a little bit of a wall. But man, he’s settled in, he’s learned everything, he knows it. He’s not your typical freshman.”

Mukuba feels like the win over Louisville was good for him personally and for the team as a whole as they try to go undefeated in November and finish strong. That starts with this weekend’s home game against UConn, continues with the home finale against Wake Forest, and concludes with the annual rivalry game at South Carolina.

“Yeah, I feel like it’s good momentum for the team and good momentum for me personally,” he said. “I feel like those plays I made were pretty big and it kind of got me going, kind of got my confidence a little bit up. For the team, we’re headed in a positive direction, having a first win in November. That was one of our goals as a team, so it’s good momentum and we’re gonna keep going and do the best we can.”