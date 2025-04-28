An early look at Clemson's big official visit weekend

May hits the calendar in a matter of days. As spring turns into summer, Clemson’s next significant recruiting event is official visits. Not only will the entourage of committed players be on site, but highly touted targets will be getting another look at campus in an extended fashion. Some of Clemson’s longer-tenured relationships may reach some finality, with commitments over the summer likely to come whether with the Tigers or not. So, who are some of the more critical targets on campus? Starting with the trenches, Clemson still has its eyes on another Providence Day prospect in Charlotte’s Leo Delaney. Delaney is a quick two-hour drive from campus, making the trip in March to compensate for missing out on the Tigers’ spring game. Clemson already has multiple tackles signed, with Adam Guthrie and Braden Wilmes committed for quite some time. It makes sense for Clemson to target another tackle, and it will have options on campus with Loudoun County’s Carter Scruggs and Picayune’s (MS) Mitchell Smith set to make the summer trip. Smith has been a late addition to the big board. Matt Luke has taken a considerable interest in the Mississippi tackle and is hosting him for spring practice and the spring game. In a conversation with TigerNet, Smith says he doesn’t have a favorite school at the moment, but given where his OVs are set up, the Tigers must be considered at the top of his list. On the other side of the ball, Buford’s Bryce Perry-Wright has been the apple of Clemson’s eye for quite some time, and is in the mix with a slate of other contenders. Auburn, Texas A&M, Miami, and Texas have official visits locked on, making Perry-Wright’s status more of a long-term period before a decision is likely made. We’ve seen players have visits set elsewhere, and know that one spot is home, so that can’t be ruled out. Alongside Perry-Wright on the defensive line, the Tigers are hosting Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian, and was set to host Thomasville's Cam Brooks, but he just announced his commitment to California, essentially closing the door on the Tigers. With Brooks' commitment elsewhere, the urgency only heightens at this position. Outside of running back, Clemson produced a steady line of pledges on the offensive side, but is still doing work for Tom Allen’s future tools on his defense. Kaden Gebhardt, Shavar Young, and Marcell Gipson round out talented pieces on the secondary, but locking down the front seven will be a high priority for the Tigers to check off during the summer. Another prospect that has been connected to Clemson since last summer, who will be back on campus, is Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough. South Carolina, Texas, and Clemson appear to be the front-runners right now, with Florida State also securing an official visit date on June sixth.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!