Amari Rodgers on why he chose Clemson over Tennessee: "I wanted to win."

David Hood by Senior Writer

Amari Rodgers grew up in the shadow of the once-proud Tennessee football program, but when it came time to pick a school, he wanted a winner. And that’s why he chose Clemson.

Rodgers was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 85 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft last week, and the Clemson standout was asked on a media conference call Friday about his recruitment.

Rodgers was a 4-star prospect out of Knoxville (TN) Catholic who had offers from many of the top schools in the nation. Included in those offers was one from Tennessee, the hometown team that produced his father, former Volunteer quarterback Tee Martin.

The Volunteers offered early, but when it came time for Rodgers to pick a school, Clemson was his choice.

"Yeah, they (Tennessee) did — they (Tennessee) offered me a scholarship — and I went to Clemson because I wanted to win, plain and simple," Rodgers said. "That's really what I wanted to do. I wanted to go to a program that I knew was a winning program and that I knew was I going to be coached and turned into the player that I am and knew I could be.

"And going there with (head) coach (Dabo) Swinney, with him being a receiver coach at heart, I knew I'd be pushed to be a great receiver every single day by him. And (wide receivers) coach (Tyler) Grisham, my last year, did a great job coaching me up, too. So I knew I was going to be coached up by the best of the best and play against the best of the best. So that's why I went there."

Martin was Tennessee's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach from 2019-20. He was also a star on the gridiron with the Vols from 1996-99 and a fifth-round pick at No. 163 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Martin was an assistant at Southern Cal from 2012-18, including a three-year stint as the Trojans' offensive coordinator (2016-18). Rodgers initially pledged to the Trojans in June of 2015 before he reopened his recruitment Dec. 9, 2015, and flipped Feb. 14, 2016, to Clemson.

Rodgers fashioned a stellar career at Clemson, finishing with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns in 1,901 snaps over 55 career games (37 starts). Rodgers was also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.) including a punt return touchdown, and he became only the fifth Clemson player since 2000 to record touchdowns by rush, reception and punt return in a career.

Rodgers said he knew early on that he made the correct choice in choosing the Tigers.

"It was an amazing environment, just being able to compete against the best of the best every single day in practice and going out there and playing at a high level every Saturday, I feel like it set me up for right now," Rodgers said. "In the winter, too, it taught me how to be successful, on and off the field and how to approach each week like a pro and prepare as a way as to win.

"And that's really what coach Swinney did — he told us, every week, prepare the same like it's the national championship. So I feel like I'm going to carry that to the next level and just prepare every single week like it's the Super Bowl."

Despite the concerns over whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return as quarterback of the Packers in 2021, Amari Rodgers knows he is a good fit in the Green Bay offense and should make an immediate impact.

"I feel like running after the catch — once I get the ball in my hands, I'm able to make plays with it," Rodgers said. "My hands, my route running — those three ... are the main things that I feel like are my strengths."