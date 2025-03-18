Allen says Boulware is bringing toughness back to Clemson linebacker position

CLEMSON—Ben Boulware is one of Clemson’s most beloved players. His intensity, love of his school, and love of the game are laid bare for all to see. Even the new guy sees what Boulware brings to the table. Boulware was a two-year starter at linebacker who left quite the legacy, posting 352 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, 41 quarterback pressures, 10 pass breakups, six caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 2,131 snaps over 53 games (31 starts) in his career. Boulware was the first Tiger in 24 years with a pick-six in a bowl game when he had one against Oklahoma in 2014. He is also the only linebacker in program history with an interception in consecutive bowl games, and they were against the same team (Oklahoma). He notched 17 career double-figure tackle games, and Clemson was 16-1 in those games. Beyond the stats, Boulware is also known for his wrestling takedown of a ball carrier and his tumble after the stop on the goal line against Notre Dame in the rain. Now he’s taking that intensity into coaching, where he’s working with the Tigers’ linebackers. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen said it’s easy to see what Boulware brings to the table. “I think what he brings is he brings a toughness, he brings just a mindset that you want in all your backers,” Allen said, recently. “I think if you walk through this building, he's all over the walls and that's pretty cool. Both in pictures and the storytelling that's done with video and some of the scripts on the wall. So, I think there's immediate respect from your guys. “And they can watch him play and watch the cut ups and watch his own highlights of him making plays and critical times and on big stage at some of the biggest opportunities and moments in this program's history.” Boulware is sharing the linebacker coaching duties with Allen’s son, Thomas Allen. “When you have that kind of guy in the room, it's great for me and it also allows me to be able to go from room to room,” Allen said, “I've been in every single position meeting room at one point already in the start of spring ball and that's by design.” Allen said that while Boulware is teaching, he’s also learning. “Just having been here, man, I love his mindset. He's learning the system, too. So I'm teaching him everything and he's a sponge with all that,” Allen said. “But he's very smart; he's got an edge about him and that's what I love. And our linebackers have got to be, they have to be led. They have to be able to produce. That's the two key things. I want leadership and production out of our linebackers and he had both as a player and he's demanding that with these guys and he's really tough on 'em, but you can be really tough on a guy when he knows you care about him, and love him and are going to be able to prepare him for life and the things that matter most. So, he's holding his guys a high level of accountability and he brings the toughness to that position in which we desperately needed.”

