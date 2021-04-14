All In the Family? 2023 cornerback target has a familiar name

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson has only extended one offer in the 2023 class, with more offers set to roll out this summer for the current high school sophomores. The recipient of that offer is a name that’s familiar to the Clemson program, at the same position that produced an NFL first-round draft pick in the family.

Avieon Terrell is a 5-11, 175-pound cornerback from Atlanta (GA) Westlake. The younger brother of former Clemson star and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback, AJ, Terrell is making his own name as an elite cornerback in the ’23 class. Terrell is currently listed as a 4-star and ranked as the No. 75 player overall and the No. 7 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Terrell has collected close to 20 offers in his young recruitment, with names like Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and LSU among the names that have extended offers up to this point.

Terrell’s familiarity with the Clemson program will certainly be an advantage for the Tigers during Terrell’s recruitment.

“It felt good. That was a blessing,” Terrell told TigerNet of the Clemson offer. “I have great relationships with the coaches up there. I love Clemson. I love the atmosphere, the fans, the campus and all of that.”

Terrell’s Clemson recruitment has been handled by cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. Moving forward in his recruitment, Terrell is eager to learn more about the Clemson defense.

“I talk to coach Reed. They really want me to come visit and talk more,” he said. “I want to see the playbook so I could learn the plays early. I like the Clemson defense. I got to see that when my brother was there. They play a lot of man.”

Terrell recently took a trip to the Florida State spring game, and Terrell named the Seminoles as one of the teams that has made the biggest impression with him. What is Terrell looking for in a school? And which schools is he hoping to visit?

“I’m looking for coaches that I can call at any time and they answer the phone,” Terrell said. “And I like the coaches that play man-to-man. I’m wanting to get to Clemson, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, and Auburn.”

Terrell said that Clemson will be a major contender to land him, and his brother hopes he does choose to play for the Tigers.

“He told me he wants me to go to Clemson, but he also wants me to enjoy my recruitment,” Terrell said of AJ’s advice to him. “He wants me to go on other visits and just enjoy my recruitment.”