All Hands on Deck: Swinney updates injuries of several starters

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson should have all hands on deck when the Tigers start the second half of the season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the media met via conference call following Monday’s practice, and Swinney updated injuries, film review of the win over Wake Forest, and a few other topics. "Just getting back going with our guys today. We played really well defensively for four quarters and really well offensively for two quarters versus Wake Forest. Special teams and the fumble created some terrible field position issues, but our guys found ways to win,” Swinney said. "Offensively, a tale of two halves. Sloppy. Really proud of how we finished the game ... almost five yards a carry. No sacks. We only had seven negative yards. I loved how we were able to finish the game. That was a critical situation with them having three timeouts. I'm just disappointed with the sloppy start. The big turnover and fumble exchange there were frustrating. "239 yards allowed by our defense, four sacks, and just a tremendous job. We created a turnover. They got in the red zone five times and got just one touchdown. And they got no points off of turnovers. We just found a way to win. A lot of things we can do better. The open date comes at a good time. We have good momentum. We need to get ourselves healthy.” Starting cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins and starting wide receiver Antonio Williams missed the game against Wake Forest, but Swinney said the Tigers should be healthy heading to Miami. “By the time we get to Miami, we should be as healthy as we've been. We have two offensive starters out for the year in Cole Turner and Walker Parks. Everyone else, though, we should have them back. All hands on deck,” Swinney said. “It's coming at a good time for us. We have a lot to build on and improve upon. We need to have a couple of great weeks of practice, work on Miami, and work on Clemson, too." Jones was slated to start the game against the Demon Deacons but experienced headaches prior to the game. “He is better today. We are still waiting on some bloodwork and tests,” Swinney said. “He was better today with the symptoms he was dealing with." Freshman wide receiver Misun Kelley will also have surgery this week, but he was expected to redshirt. "We will do it on Thursday, so that will pretty much shut him down for the season,” Swinney said. “I'm glad he was able to get some experience and get the reps that he got in practice. We are super excited about him. We'll have him ready to go in January, so he won't miss anything in the off-season." On the play at right guard Saturday "Mitchell (Mayes) had a big miss on the first third and two. The effort was great, but Mitchell has to come off on the backside backer. That was probably his biggest mistake and that's a routine thing. They blew the guy up, but he has to come off on the backside backer. He didn't get as many plays. We probably should have gotten him back in there. It was good to see Harris (Sewell). He responded. He had one miss on a twist that he didn't get traded off. I thought he played well. He's physical, he's smart and understands the game. He's going to be a good player for us." On the schedule for this week "It'll be a normal open date for us. We'll practice today, meetings tomorrow, then community service, where we will partner with the Call Me Mister program. We call it Kids in Cleats. They'll spend some time with our team, tour and eat. They'll all leave here with a brand new pair of tennis shoes. It's always a fun day and a chance to mentor a lot of these kids. It'll be a normal Wednesday for us, a physical practice and meetings. Same thing on Thursday with practice. Guys will be off Friday and Saturday and then check back in on Sunday. We'll have a lot of self-scout and crossover work this week. We'll evaluate our team closely."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest