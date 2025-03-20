Alabama RB details relationship with CJ Spiller, path to Clemson offer

Alabama RB J'Alan Terry details relationship with CJ Spiller, path to Clemson offer

The path to an offer takes many forms. J'Alan Terry of Gadsden (AL) Coosa Christian School is on the path to an offer, and has been building momentum with the Tigers behind the scenes. The three-star tailback was recently on campus for an unofficial, getting to take part in watching spring practice, and taking in what Clemson is all about within their operations. “My relationship with Clemson is pretty strong,” Terry said. “I got to watch them live for the first time this spring so that was exciting to watch them compete.” What is additionally exciting for Terry is the growing relationship with CJ Spiller, which he detailed with TigerNet that the relationship has been very strong. Getting to the NFL, along with how Spiller already interacts with the Alabama native, has been important. “Coach Spiller knows what it takes to get to the league and him being my coach would be amazing,” Terry told TigerNet. “He talks me to like I’m already in the running back room, and that’s a standout to me.” Currently, the Tigers have not extended an offer to Terry, but the staff believes that the three-star running back has displayed growth, which will be a factor down the road. Terry plans to come to Clemson for an official visit on May 30th, displaying his high interest in the program to the staff. He plans on committing in the summer, so the clock continues to tick on this relationship. For Terry, the Tigers stand very high, showing an appreciation for how the staff treats him, which has resonated with him significantly. The Tigers have offered three running backs, but maybe that number is set to grow. “They stand pretty high in my recruitment,” Terry said. “The whole staff shows me love and I've seen the development within their players that stands out a lot as well.” @DemetricDWarren @CraigHaubert @TomLuginbill @UANextFootball @TheUCReport 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/F0oYS1Qcij — ℣Jalan (@JalanTerry1) January 30, 2025 Had a great time @ClemsonFB with @CJSPILLER @joshjwall16 🐅 pic.twitter.com/6PIPbxR2BS — ℣Jalan (@JalanTerry1) March 17, 2025

