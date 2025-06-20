Alabama RB feels like Clemson is 'national championship-type team' after camp

J'Alan Terry has plenty of suitors, but one offer could change everything. The 2026 three-star running back of Gadsden (AL) Coosa Christian School has always carried a strong affinity for Clemson, and with that has come a close relationship with the staff. Terry continued to build on that momentum to start June, attending Dabo Swinney's high school camp, hoping for another standout performance that could shift the recruitment in his favor. Every time he returns to campus, he feels like Clemson is a special place. "I enjoyed being in Death Valley," Terry said. "It's a special place, great coaches, nice players, so I mean, I just always have a good time there. I mean, camp went really well. CJ Spiller and I have a pretty good relationship. Coach Zow, the assistant running back coach, and I have a good relationship. So we're just building on that every time I go up there, and now they get to see me at a camp. That was pretty good." As he continues to pursue the offer, he feels like the familiarity he has with Clemson and the program's knowledge of him gives him an extra boost when stepping onto the field. If his performance was a test needed to pass during his time on campus, he feels like he would receive more than just a passing grade. "I feel like that's a huge deal," Terry said. "I mean, that's what Clemson is, they're really big on relationships, and I feel like Coach Spiller and I have a really good relationship. And I mean, he was coaching me up really well. Told me I did some things well and told me I had some things I could work on at the camp. But other than that, I think I passed the test." Regardless of where Terry chooses to go to play college football, he has a singular goal in mind to win a national championship. Currently, he holds offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and other programs. If Clemson were to pull the trigger on an offer, it would stand very high on Terry's list. He wants to win, and feels like Clemson has as good a shot as anyone right now. "I mean, it would mean a lot right now," Terry said. "They're pretty hot in their recruitment right now. I mean, they're special right now. I feel like they're a national championship-type team, and it's my goal in college to win a national championship."

