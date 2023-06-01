Alabama defender earns Clemson offer, talks "phenomenal" relationship with Tigers

Clemson’s success in the state of Alabama for the 2024 class brought in two talented defensive linemen, and the Tigers are looking to go back for another elite edge defender for the 2025 cycle. 2025 Highland Home (AL) CJ May announced a Clemson offer on June 1 after attending the Dabo Swinney Football Camp. May is listed at 6-4, 225-pounds and is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 athlete in the nation by 247Sports for the ’25 class. May’s offer list continues to grow, with Clemson and Georgia extending offers this week. May’s relationship with Clemson is already in a good spot after being on campus for the second time, and the message from Clemson has remained consistent. “They really expressed that they really want me to be a part of the Clemson family and they’d love to have me,” May told TigerNet. “My relationship with Clemson overall is phenomenal and everyone there treats you like you’re one of them. I just love that about Clemson.” Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has led the recruitment for May, and May had very high praises for the relationship that Hall has built with him. “I love that guy, honestly,” May said of Hall. “He’s really humble and a down to earth person and we have a really close relationship. Relationships are a big thing for me.” May’s attendance at Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp gave him the chance to once again showcase his skills to the staff and take in everything that Clemson has to offer. “I came to compete at camp for the offer,” he said. “The facilities were very impressive and the campus just gives good vibes overall.” May has drawn the attention of the top schools across the country with his work on and off the field, showcasing a 3.8 GPA in the classroom. “My ability to pass rush and just the way I can move,” May said of what makes him a highly recruited prospect. “Honestly, coaches are extremely impressed with my transcripts. Every time they see them, I feel that gives them confidence that I can be a great student-athlete in their program.” May has upcoming visits scheduled to Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee for the month of June. At this point in his recruitment, May said that Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Notre Dame, and Clemson have stood out as schools that have built a strong relationship with him.

