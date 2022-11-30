CLEMSON FOOTBALL

After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says starting QB DJ Uiagalelei is "back on the mat with a two count" after the rivalry loss.

After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Dec 1, Thu 07:00

This past Monday was an afternoon that those who are regularly inside Clemson’s football facility will never forget.

The secretaries were watching the clock, hoping to head home before the late fall darkness descended on Clemson. A myriad grouping of other employees were performing their tasks with no idea what was about to happen.

What happened? Head coach Dabo Swinney gathered everyone inside the facility to watch the replay of Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina. It wasn’t the fact that Clemson lost – losses happen – it was how it happened to a team that Swinney feels isn’t as talented as his Tigers. It happened because of poor play at several positions and poor execution across the board.

And everybody had to watch it.

Swinney appeared on the Gramlich and Mac Lain Podcast with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain this week to preview this week’s ACC Championship against North Carolina, and Swinney was asked how he handles talking to quarterback DJ Uiagalelei after a game like that, who wasn’t the main reason Clemson lost but is held as the scapegoat by many.

“Tell them the truth. This hasn't happened very often because we don't lose a lot of games. So our Mental Monday meeting, I made everybody in the building, from the secretaries to the administrative staff, everybody in the building had to watch the tape. We watched it all together,” Swinney said. “And I ran the tape from about 4 pm to 6 pm, for two hours. Because when you lose a game like that, you get a lot of this (mimics people talking) and everybody on the outside thinks they know and they ain't got a freaking clue. So, I think it's important that everybody knows what's real and that everybody understands with complete clarity what happened and why and what we have got to do about it.”

Swinney said the meeting drove his point home, even for the secretaries.

“It was a two-hour meeting of complete clarity, and so you just tell everybody the truth. It's not complicated, and when you don't do the things that you need to do, you don't deserve to win,” Swinney said. “So, I pulled out the plays that we needed, offensively, defensively and special teams. And you just kind of stop the projector and you say, okay, let's talk about it. So why are your eyes not on your work? Do we not go over it? Do we not practice? Is this a new play? This is all about execution. The quarterback is no different. You tell them the truth. But I think it's also important because of what you say, because everybody blames everything on the quarterback, and that would be an easy decision, but it's not.”

Uiagalelei isn’t completely at fault, but it sounds like he will be on a short leash this week in Charlotte.

“Now again, he's back on the mat with a two count, so he's got to play well, but you know, that's just where we are,” Swinney said. “So, tell him the truth. He has to take ownership of his place. But then also everybody needs to see what we didn't do around him.”

Swinney listed several plays that the Tigers could and should have made but didn’t, and said that everyone has to do their job for the offense to be successful. And when it isn’t, you make everybody watch the tape.

“Tell the truth. Be transparent. And this ain't middle school,” Swinney said. “So, Mental Monday? It was a good one.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR releases statement after entering portal
Former Clemson WR releases statement after entering portal
Tigers earn multiple All-America, All-ACC honors
Tigers earn multiple All-America, All-ACC honors
FIRST LOOK: Clemson Holiday Mascot Bobble Bros
FIRST LOOK: Clemson Holiday Mascot Bobble Bros
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-UNC ACC Championship projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-UNC ACC Championship projections
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 TigerNet News
spacer Hopefully the secretaries can come up with a better game plan for UNC
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer +1 for making me laugh about all this***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Wow.***
 TheRawPaw®
spacer Sure sounds like blaming everyone except the coaches
 STERLING®
spacer Re: Sure sounds like blaming everyone except the coaches
 OneClemson2010
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 Clem23
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 Dugatiger®
spacer Their first question afterwards
 KeoweeIndians®
spacer Re: Their first question afterwards
 123me
spacer Re: Their first question afterwards
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer sounds like there were whispers amongst the secretaries.....
 pheebo
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 Tigersnake
spacer Egads!
 gkruls
spacer A defeatist attitude.... nice!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer This guy^^^ cant handle my hot takes
 Come_and_take_it
spacer Dabo set our standard in 2010.......
 pheebo
spacer Re: Egads!
 Pig®
spacer And even the secretaries knew
 Johnny99
spacer Re: And even the secretaries knew
 jlston57®
spacer Re: And even the secretaries knew
 Mac7win
spacer What do the secretaries have to do with fumbling the ball?***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Does CDS have an “incentive clause” in his contract for…
 iTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 myplasticsurgeon
spacer Maybe Ive had too much coffee already
 Come_and_take_it
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 ClemsonCivil92®
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 PHICLU
spacer POTD***
 Come_and_take_it
spacer Re: TNET: After loss to the Gamecocks, even Clemson's secretaries had to watch game film
 spiderman_x10®
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest