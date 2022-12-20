Adam Randall using bowl prep to get in better shape, make his knee stronger

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Adam Randall started late and never made the impact he wanted to make this season, and now he’s ready to use the bowl game and practice to get a head start on next season.

Randall, the freshman wide receiver out of Myrtle Beach, enrolled in Clemson last January and was expected to compete for significant playing time. However, he tore his ACL late in spring practice and spent the rest of the spring and all of the summer rehabbing his knee.

He missed the first two games of the season and returned with one catch for 11 yards against Louisiana Tech. Catches were sporadic the rest of the season, and he turned in season highs with two catches for 27 yards at Notre Dame. He caught just two passes for 23 yards over the next four games, including one in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina, but he said he was just happy to earn a ring.

“It feels great to get back on top-- put Clemson University and this program back on top of the ACC,” Randall said last week. “Like Coach Swinney says, that’s the first thing to getting back to the top of the mountain in college football.”

Now he is looking forward to the bowl game, and he said he has leaned on his older brother for advice – Austin Randall is a junior safety at Coastal Carolina.

“My brother at Coastal has played in plenty of bowl games and I have asked him a couple of times what it's like use that experience from him and other people,” Randall said. “I am grateful to have him.”

He is also looking to use the extended break – and bowl practice – to continue to make his knee stronger.

“Playing receiver, a lot goes into being in condition. When you tear your ACL in the spring, you don’t have the summer conditioning and fall camp to get you back in shape,” Randall said. “So you kind of have to play your way in shape. Just being able to come out here and get reps in the game and in practice, that’s where I really feel like I’ve grown the most.”

He is fortunate in that his roommate at Clemson is freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

“I was excited to go out there and watch him ball. I know what he can do. I saw it in high school,” Randall said. “I see it in practice every day. I was very excited for him to showcase it out there for the world. We have a great relationship. I’ve had two great quarterbacks in high school, one at USC and one at App State- and now I have another best friend at Clemson at quarterback. I feel like that relationship will carry us a long way. We will be able to kind of read each other's mind when we are on the field.

“We are just two 18-year-old kids going throughout the college life. Once we got here, it’s kind of a whirlwind - just classes, football, speed of the game - we’re really just adjusting well. I can’t ask for a better roommate. Simple things like keeping the apartment clean-- little stuff like that. Just go out here and play. Treat the game like you did when you were a kid and go out there and make plays.”