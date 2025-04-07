Adam Randall talks first spring in Clemson RB room, abundance of playmakers

CLEMSON - Graduate Adam Randall has had an interesting career at Clemson. He spent his first three seasons as a wide receiver, but has now converted to running back. While he did not get very many opportunities in the spring game this Saturday, he did get plenty of practice over the spring. “I had the opportunity to go through the spring and play running back. I know it’s a little bit different position to me,” Randall said. “But, at the end of the day, it’s still football. So, just take it by the (horns) and just be able to go with it and just make the most of my opportunities that I get.” Randall was one of several players who got an opportunity to play running back during the spring game. Redshirt freshman running back David Eziomume got the most carries with 11; he had 69 rushing yards on those 11 carries. While Randall only had one carry, he also got to see how other backs such as redshirt junior back Keith Adams Jr. did. “It was a good experience. I think it’s one of the best experiences that you can have as a mid-year and some of the older players. I just feel like the opportunity to go out there and play in front of the fans in The Valley,” Randall said. “I appreciate all the fans that showed up (Saturday). It gives us (an) opportunity to have an environment that shows the young guys what it really feels like to go out there and play a real game.” While Randall was a playmaker as a receiver, putting him at running back gives Clemson the opportunity to improve their depth. He is also a clear threat out of the backfield, which serves to make the Tigers’ offense more dynamic. Randall attributes the impact he will have on the Clemson offense this season to the playmakers around him. “I have teammates that are really talented. So, they go out there and make me better each and every day. You can’t go out there with a mindset of that it’s just a practice,” Randall said. “It’s a game every single day because you’re going against one of the best defenses in the country. So, I know if I (am) able to go out there and produce and make big plays on those guys, I know I’m going to be able to do it this fall.” One of those playmakers is wide receiver Tristan Smith. Smith spent last season with Southeast Missouri State and had an outstanding season with 934 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also recorded three 100-yard games. In 10 games, he had at least five receptions. His longest reception of the season was 54 yards. His performance in the spring game was rather impressive with over 100 receiving yards including an impressive 72-yard touchdown reception from redshirt junior quarterback Trent Pearman. Based on his performance, he appears to be everything that Clemson was missing at receiver last season. “Tristan has just gotten a lot more comfortable over this spring. The first couple of days, it was kind of coming fast to him. But once he started to know the plays and know where he needed to be at, he just is a natural. He’s able to go out there and play fast and physical and he’s huge,” Randall said. “So, he’s able to have the opportunity to go out there and make those 50-50 balls and he can bring a different downfield threat to our offense that we really needed.”

